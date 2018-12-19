Jonmoore International rewards loyal clients, gives staff plots of land

Jonmoore International Limited (JMI) has rewarded its long serving staff at a grand dinner and awards ceremony held on Tuesday at the Labadi Beach Hotel to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The privately-owned specialized project logistics service provider in the country also used the event to as a platform to appreciate loyal clients and suppliers who have contributed significantly to the growth of the company over the years.

The awardees each received plaques, citations and rewards of either a plot of land or treasury bills for their commitment to and their diverse role in the success of Jonmoore International.

CEO and Managing Director of Jonmoore International, Hilton John Mitchell commended the management and staff for their dedication and commitment to the realization of the company’s vision.

“A business can have the best vision in the world but without a very committed and dedicated staff that vision will only be an illusion. Every business requires the best staff to realize its vision.

“At Jonmoore International, we are blessed to have well trained, experienced and professional staff who have contributed and continue to contribute towards the realization of our company's vision”, he stated.

He said one of our key success factors at Jonmoore International is the their drive to avoid complacency.

“When we successfully complete a project, we do not conclude that we have made it and sit back and smile. No! We move on to the next one with the same fervour and proficiency as the last one.

“We like to think of ourselves as having a spirit of optimism in entrepreneurship even as we face and overcome inevitable challenges,” he added.

To this end, he said they are always improving their business model and adopting new skills to make themselves more efficient.

Mr John Mitchell said, “To this end, we set about attaining compliance with international occupational health and safety management systems.”

The CEO also expressed appreciation to clients and stakeholders for their role in the success of the company and assured them that the company will continue to uphold its high standards as it exceeds expectations.

He commended the awardees for their contribution to the success story of the company and thanked them for their continued loyalty and commitment which have contributed to their being recognised as living their vision.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Esikado, who was the Special Guest of honour, acknowledged the company’s role in developing the transport and logistics industry through the provision of innovative logistics solutions to the challenges of clients all over West Africa.

“The company has always been a highly valued and strategic partner of the transport and project logistic industry in Ghana and the sub region,” he said.

He commended management and staff on their success and entreated them to not falter on their high standards.

