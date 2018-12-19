Nigeria's Access Bank to buy rival Diamond Bank to create Africa's biggest bank

Nigeria's Access Bank to buy rival Diamond Bank to create Africa's biggest bank
Source: Reuters
Date: 19-12-2018 Time: 10:12:06:am

Nigeria’s Access Bank has agreed to takeover mid-tier rival Diamond Bank, the lenders said on Monday, in a deal both said would create Africa’s largest bank by customers.

Nigerian banks have been trying to raise fresh capital after huge loan losses worsened by an economy that is recovering from its first recession in 25 years.

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle owns a 17.75 percent stake in Diamond Bank which it bought for $147 million in 2014 when the bank was trading at 0.6 times book value as against 0.15 times now.

“The board of Access Bank PLC today announces it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Diamond Bank PLC regarding a potential merger of the two banks that will create Nigeria and Africa’s biggest bank by customers,” Access Bank said in a statement to the Nigerian stock exchange.

As part of the deal, Diamond Bank said its shareholders would receive 3.13 naira per share, comprising of 1.00 naira per share in cash and the allotment of 2 New Access Bank ordinary shares for every 7 Diamond Bank ordinary shares.

Diamond and Access Bank both gained nearly 10 percent.

Diamond Bank said the board believed the move was “in the best interests of all stakeholders”. The bank also said its chief executive officer would step down after the merger.

Nigeria’s Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) late on Monday issued a statement in which it said: “It is a notice to merge, they have not merged yet. SEC is awaiting their application on the matter.”

The takeover follows weeks of speculation about Diamond Bank in the wake of the unexpected resignations of its chairman and three other directors in October.

Previous bank mergers in Nigeria have been imposed by the regulator. It was not immediately clear how this deal was agreed.

Diamond bank has been managing its capital since 2016 after huge loan losses worsened by a weak economy forced it to sell its foreign subsidiaries.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash
Ghana Railway Company to begin test run of Accra-Tema rail lines
Robbing the Sick: 'My daughter died over delay in payment of ¢108'

Latest Stories

Man admits breaking into funeral home and having sex with corpse
Facebook's data-sharing deals exposed
Post-Brexit immigration system unveiled
Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'
SA issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe
Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash
Ghana, Morroco to deepen relations through education

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers

LIFESTYLE
5 body language signs a breakup is looming, according to experts
ODD NEWS
Man admits breaking into funeral home and having sex with corpse
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's data-sharing deals exposed
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems