Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash

Some 100 retired and active Police Officers at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command in the Central Region have filed a writ at the Accra High Court against Gold dealership Company Menzgold, in a bid to retrieve their locked up investments.

The affected officers told say they resorted to the court because all attempts to retrieve their monies from Menzgold have proven futile.

Leader of the group, Samson Addai, blamed government for their woes because it failed to regulate the activities of the company.

“Government said we are too greedy because we were not diligent enough and invested our money there. If government says Menzgold does not have the license to operate, then the CEO should be arrested so he pays us.

“We don’t want to take the law into our hands, that is why we have engaged a lawyer to retrieve our money for us. So, we have filed a write at the Accra High Court to demand our money. We are not saying government should pay, but rather it should force Menzgold to give us our cash,” he added.

Another policeman reaffirmed their resolve to get their money by going through legal means, and attributed the current turn of events to government’s dereliction of duty.

“Menzgold helped us a lot. As police officers our salaries were meager, but we were able to carry out some projects with our investment returns. We blame government for what has happened but not Menzgold. For Ken Ofori-Atta to tell us that we are greedy, we don’t get it. They did not do their work well.

“If government has halted the operations of Menzgold, we are only interested in getting back our cash. The company has failed to pay us in spite of the terms and conditions associated with the new migration onto the online platform,” another officer said.

Some customers have already demonstrated against the company over the non-payment of their locked up cash.