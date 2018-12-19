Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash

Some 100 retired and active Police Officers at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command in the Central Region have filed a writ at the Accra High Court against Gold dealership Company Menzgold, in a bid to retrieve their locked up investments.
The affected officers told say they resorted to the court because all attempts to retrieve their monies from Menzgold have proven futile.
Leader of the group, Samson Addai, blamed government for their woes because it failed to regulate the activities of the company.
“Government said we are too greedy because we were not diligent enough and invested our money there. If government says Menzgold does not have the license to operate, then the CEO should be arrested so he pays us.
“We don’t want to take the law into our hands, that is why we have engaged a lawyer to retrieve our money for us. So, we have filed a write at the Accra High Court to demand our money. We are not saying government should pay, but rather it should force Menzgold to give us our cash,” he added.
Another policeman reaffirmed their resolve to get their money by going through legal means, and attributed the current turn of events to government’s dereliction of duty.
“Menzgold helped us a lot. As police officers our salaries were meager, but we were able to carry out some projects with our investment returns. We blame government for what has happened but not Menzgold. For Ken Ofori-Atta to tell us that we are greedy, we don’t get it. They did not do their work well.
“If government has halted the operations of Menzgold, we are only interested in getting back our cash. The company has failed to pay us in spite of the terms and conditions associated with the new migration onto the online platform,” another officer said.
Some customers have already demonstrated against the company over the non-payment of their locked up cash.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'
- Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash
- GCAA forecasts 7% growth in passenger numbers at KIA
- Ghana Railway Company to begin test run of Accra-Tema rail lines
- Car assembly plants to boost sales in 2019 - Spare parts dealers
- Nigeria's Access Bank to buy rival Diamond Bank to create Africa's biggest bank
- Ghana can do without Extended Credit Facility - IMF
- Digitisation of Africa is impossible without industrialisation – Jospong Boss
- Ghana’s program with IMF ends in April 2019 - Christine Lagarde
- Former Multimedia staff crowned IFEJ’s Journalist of the Year
- Fidelity Bank opens new branch in Osu
- Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award
- WorldRemit introduces cheaper charge for remittances
- VIDEO: Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps