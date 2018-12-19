Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'

Strategic Communication Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), leading total communications company in Ghana has been awarded the 2017 Professional Services Provider of the Year.

The recognition took place at the Chamber Business Awards organised recently by Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) at its annual awards at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The GNCCI award scheme seeks to recognise individuals and organisations that has distinguished themselves among their peers by producing clear value and compelling results.

The awards also celebrate the finest Ghanaian businesses that have demonstrated excellence in leadership and innovation in contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Empowering the private sector to move Ghana Beyond Aid.”

A citation accompanying the award celebrated among others, Stratcomm Africa’s customised and tailor-measured solutions across diverse industry challenges. And also, using advocacy as a tool to address global warming and climate change, women empowerment, and the use of social media to address expansion of business.

It further acknowledged the company’s promotion of horticulture through the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, and drawing millions closer to God through its annual Praise Jam.

Stratcomm Africa’s Business Development Manager, Kofi Baah-Boakye, who received the award on behalf of Stratcomm Africa said: “We are encouraged by this recognition from GGCI. We and dedicate the award to our hardworking Stratcomm Africa staff and our client and stakeholders for their dedication and hard work.”

Mr. Baah Boakye noted that: “Stratcomm Africa is determined to continue to deploy its expertise and decades of experience in the communication profession, to contribute to business growth and survival as well as national development and livelihood enhancement.

“Stratcomm Africa gets your message down to raise the bottom line,“ he added.