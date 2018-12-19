Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'

Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 19-12-2018 Time: 02:12:58:pm

Strategic Communication Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), leading total communications company in Ghana has been awarded the 2017 Professional Services Provider of the Year.

The recognition took place at the Chamber Business Awards organised recently by Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) at its annual awards at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The GNCCI award scheme seeks to recognise individuals and organisations that has distinguished themselves among their peers by producing clear value and compelling results. 

The awards also celebrate the finest Ghanaian businesses that have demonstrated excellence in leadership and innovation in contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Empowering the private sector to move Ghana Beyond Aid.”

A citation accompanying the award celebrated among others, Stratcomm Africa’s customised and tailor-measured solutions across diverse industry challenges. And also, using advocacy as a tool to address global warming and climate change, women empowerment, and the use of social media to address expansion of business.

It further acknowledged the company’s promotion of horticulture through the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, and drawing millions closer to God through its annual Praise Jam.

Stratcomm Africa’s Business Development Manager, Kofi Baah-Boakye, who received the award on behalf of Stratcomm Africa said: “We are encouraged by this recognition from GGCI. We  and dedicate the award to our hardworking Stratcomm Africa staff and our client and stakeholders for their dedication and hard work.”

Mr. Baah Boakye noted that: “Stratcomm Africa is determined to continue to deploy its expertise and decades of experience in the communication profession, to contribute to business growth and survival as well as national development and livelihood enhancement.

“Stratcomm Africa gets your message down to raise the bottom line,“ he added. 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
I prefer drone deliveries to flying guinea fowls - Akufo-Addo jabs
One constituency one ambulance in 2019 – Akufo-Addo promises
Key takeaways from President Akufo-Addo's Meet the Press
State objects tendering of CRIG documents in Opuni's trial

Latest Stories

Marine Drive Project will happen - Akufo-Addo assures
State objects tendering of CRIG documents in Opuni's trial
VIDEO: Exclusive interview with IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde
Key takeaways from President Akufo-Addo's Meet the Press
I will not give up on fight to protect environment – Akufo-Addo 
'Criminal investigations underway in failure of 7 banks' – President Akufo-Addo
Tourism Minister unavailable to answer question on theatre promise – Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo's full speech - Media encounter with the press

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud

LIFESTYLE
One constituency one ambulance in 2019 – Akufo-Addo promises
ODD NEWS
Man admits breaking into funeral home and having sex with corpse
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's data-sharing deals exposed
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems