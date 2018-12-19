The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde has highlighted Ghana’s rising debts and revenue shortfall as the biggest threat to the economy.
Government is currently struggling to meet its revenue target for this year for the first seven months of this year. It’s currently about GHc3 billion short of the target.
Expenditure, on the other hand, has reached levels that can be described as worrying Madame Lagarde says this is an area that government may need to pay attention to.
Watch the video below for the exclusive interview with Christine Lagarde
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- VIDEO: Exclusive interview with IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde
- 'Criminal investigations underway in failure of 7 banks' – President Akufo-Addo
- The Accra Bourse: The highs and lows of 2018
- Ghana’s economy grew by 7.4% in Q3
- Jonmoore International rewards loyal clients, gives staff plots of land
- Stratcomm Africa is 2017 GNCCI 'Professional Services Provider'
- Retired Kasoa police officers sue Menzgold over locked up cash
- GCAA forecasts 7% growth in passenger numbers at KIA
- Ghana Railway Company to begin test run of Accra-Tema rail lines
- Car assembly plants to boost sales in 2019 - Spare parts dealers
- Nigeria's Access Bank to buy rival Diamond Bank to create Africa's biggest bank
- Ghana can do without Extended Credit Facility - IMF
- Digitisation of Africa is impossible without industrialisation – Jospong Boss
- VIDEO: Ghana’s program with IMF ends in April 2019 - Christine Lagarde
- Former Multimedia staff crowned IFEJ’s Journalist of the Year