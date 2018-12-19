VIDEO: Exclusive interview with IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 19-12-2018 Time: 07:12:40:pm
IMF's Christine Lagarde with JoyBusiness' George Wiafe

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde has highlighted Ghana’s rising debts and revenue shortfall as the biggest threat to the economy.

Government is currently struggling to meet its revenue target for this year for the first seven months of this year. It’s currently about GHc3 billion short of the target. 

Expenditure, on the other hand, has reached levels that can be described as worrying Madame Lagarde says this is an area that government may need to pay attention to.

Watch the video below for the exclusive interview with Christine Lagarde


 


