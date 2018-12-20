Opportunity International Savings and Loans scoops 7 awards in 2018

Leading Savings and Loans institution in Ghana, Opportunity International Savings and Loans (Opportunity International), has demonstrated leadership in Ghana’s savings and loans industry by winning 7 awards in the year 2018.

The Savings and Loans company has this year won prestigious awards for its outstanding performance in the industry. Opportunity International received awards such as Technology Advanced Savings and Loans Company of the Year and Savings and Loans CEO of the Year awards at the 4th Ghana Finance and Innovation Award 2018.

The company was also adjudged the Savings and Loans Company of the year and Customer Service Savings and Loans Company of the Year at the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards. At the Ghana Business Awards 2018, Opportunity International emerged Savings and Loans Company of the Year. The company was also recognized as the Best Company in Project promoting Agriculture and Agric Business and Sustainability and Social Investment Project of the year (Socio-Economic) at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards in 2018.

Speaking on the success of the company in the year under review, Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity International, Mr Kwame Owusu-Boateng, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the company in 2018. According to him, awards won by Opportunity International have earned the institution greater levels of recognition thereby making it aspire to maintain excellent delivery of service to its customers in the years ahead.

“We are highly honoured to be awarded by renowned organizations as one of the best among our peers. The levels of customer-centric orientation, innovation, and product diversity has been evident. Our prime focus of putting clients at the centre of what we do is the reason why we have achieved this level of recognition”. “Winning 7 awards in 2018 further reinforces our position as a top savings and loans institution in Ghana with a deep specialization in promoting quality financial services,” he said.

He added, “These awards endorse the hard work and success story of OISL over the past 14 years as it supports its customers and most importantly helps to grow the Ghanaian economy”.

He dedicated the awards to all Opportunity International customers, employees, business partners and stakeholders whose contributions have kept the savings and loans institution in business.

He assured that the institution remains committed to supporting the growth and development of clients, including indigenous businesses in Ghana. He further urged Ghanaians to continue patronizing the company’s services in order to achieve greater things together.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana. Opportunity International is at the forefront of delivering transformational ﬁnancial services to help transform the lives of clients. It was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004. Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International - A global institution dedicated to helping clients transform out of poverty.

The institution has 43 outlets in 7 Regions of Ghana. As of November 2018, the company had 526,443 clients of which 46,478 were loan clients. Loan portfolio was GHS 124 million and client deposit balances were GHS 164.32 million. With a total asset of GHS 241.85 million and shareholders net worth of GHS 41.91 million, Opportunity International is clearly one of the biggest savings and loans companies in Ghana.