TOR set to declare dividend by 2020

TOR set to declare dividend by 2020
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 20-12-2018 Time: 02:12:08:pm

Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) says the company has put in place stringent measures which will start yielding results to the taxpayer from next year. 

According to Mr Osei, the woes of the company can be attributed to some legacy debt over the years which caused the inability of the company to declare dividends to the state for almost a decade.

However, after signing a performance contract for 2019 with the State Enterprise Commission, he assured TOR would bounce back in 2020 to pay a dividend.

“The truth of the matter is that we have a lot of legacy issues but we cannot dwell on that, we have to look forward to making some progress and leverage on the assets that we have in order to turn a profit”he noted.

Isaac Osei admitted that though the outlook is positive, it will be difficult for the refinery to generate enough in 2019 to make a profit.

He said, “I do not think we will make a profit in the next year but the following year which is 2020 hopefully when some of the issues we had in the past has been resolved, TOR will be in a much better position to return a profit to shareholders.”

The Tema Oil Refinery is one of the state-owned enterprises hoping to get a strategic investor to turn it around.

Mr Osei believes the current board has the capacity to transform the company into a world-class refinery facility.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Another Menzgold seige as desperate clients fear Xmas without cash
“We will manage him”; Majority fights Ablakwa's claims on Norway embassy
EC inaugurates 9-member ROPAA implementation committee
Video: Boris Kodjoe to storm Ghana with 40 top celebrities

Latest Stories

Recapitalization: ADB shareholders endorse conversion of GHc150m to equity shares
Talking about your exes on a date is actually a good idea
Do Multivitamins even do anything? Two experts fight it out
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years
Akwamuhene calls for alliance of assembly members and chiefs of Asuogyamang
German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent
US Syria pullout 'will enable IS return'
New British law bans ivory sales

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Gambler petitions after betting company's refusal to pay win
Anti-galamsey taskforce attacked over arrest of Chinese miners

LIFESTYLE
Talking about your exes on a date is actually a good idea
ODD NEWS
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
EC inaugurates 9-member ROPAA implementation committee