Brussels Airlines to expand, improve services in Ghana

Following strong demand due to economic growth, Brussels Airlines says it is committed to expanding and improving its services in the country.



Ghana Country Manager for Brussels Airlines, Rita Macedo said Brussels airlines had already increased its frequencies from four to six flights in June this year; and now decided to continue operating six weekly frequencies year-round to offer customers high flexibility.



This year alone Brussels Airlines has welcomed close to 70, 000 passengers on board its flights from Accra to European capitals, positioning Ghana among the five most important markets within the Brussels Airlines Africa Network.



“This market clearly works with a lot of frequencies despite being a competitive market. However, it shows that clearly the economy is growing and we are all benefiting from it,” Rita Macedo said.

In response to the increasing demand Brussels Airlines will this upcoming winter continue offering season six weekly frequencies between Accra and Brussels.

Brussels Airlines will be investing significantly in its long-haul products and overall onboard experience by gradually renewing the cabins of its ten Airbus A330 aircraft, launching a brand new Business class, a renewed Economy class and for the first time a premium Economy Class in a separate cabin.

