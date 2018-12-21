Following strong demand due to economic growth, Brussels Airlines says it is committed to expanding and improving its services in the country.
Ghana Country Manager for Brussels Airlines, Rita Macedo said Brussels airlines had already increased its frequencies from four to six flights in June this year; and now decided to continue operating six weekly frequencies year-round to offer customers high flexibility.
This year alone Brussels Airlines has welcomed close to 70, 000 passengers on board its flights from Accra to European capitals, positioning Ghana among the five most important markets within the Brussels Airlines Africa Network.
“This market clearly works with a lot of frequencies despite being a competitive market. However, it shows that clearly the economy is growing and we are all benefiting from it,” Rita Macedo said.
In response to the increasing demand Brussels Airlines will this upcoming winter continue offering season six weekly frequencies between Accra and Brussels.
Brussels Airlines will be investing significantly in its long-haul products and overall onboard experience by gradually renewing the cabins of its ten Airbus A330 aircraft, launching a brand new Business class, a renewed Economy class and for the first time a premium Economy Class in a separate cabin.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Consult widely on Fiscal Council formation – Govt advised
- VIDEO: The basics of Ghana–IMF relations
- Boeing inks two MAX 8 deals worth a maximum $17.6 billion
- Brussels Airlines to expand, improve services in Ghana
- COCOBOD CEO warns of troubling times for cocoa sector if…
- Juwel Energy wins BDC of the Year
- VIDEO: We lack the willpower to execute policies – Mona Quartey
- 2018 Best Agric. Researcher calls on gov’t to increase funding for research
- Study predicts Ghana’s GMO cowpea will grow sector by 10%
- Gov’t prepares to enter oilfield decommissioning industry
- Fitch upgrades UBA Ghana’s rating to “B”
- Fixed income investments outperform equities in 2018
- VIDEO: Bui resettlement programme; Gov’t yet to pay land compensation
- Recapitalization: ADB shareholders endorse conversion of ¢150m to equity shares
- TOR set to declare dividend by 2020