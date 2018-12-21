Brussels Airlines to expand, improve services in Ghana

Brussels Airlines to expand, improve services in Ghana
Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 21-12-2018 Time: 02:12:24:pm

Following strong demand due to economic growth, Brussels Airlines says it is committed to expanding and improving its services in the country. 
 
Ghana Country Manager for Brussels Airlines, Rita Macedo said Brussels airlines had already increased its frequencies from four to six flights in June this year; and now decided to continue operating six weekly frequencies year-round to offer customers high flexibility.
 
This year alone Brussels Airlines has welcomed close to 70, 000 passengers on board its flights from Accra to European capitals, positioning Ghana among the five most important markets within the Brussels Airlines Africa Network.
 
“This market clearly works with a lot of frequencies despite being a competitive market. However, it shows that clearly the economy is growing and we are all benefiting from it,” Rita Macedo said.

In response to the increasing demand Brussels Airlines will this upcoming winter continue offering season six weekly frequencies between Accra and Brussels.

Brussels Airlines will be investing significantly in its long-haul products and overall onboard experience by gradually renewing the cabins of its ten Airbus A330 aircraft, launching a brand new Business class, a renewed Economy class and for the first time a premium Economy Class in a separate cabin. 
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Jon Benjamin reacts to John Dumelo’s political ambition
Bayport gives Jerry Arthur full scholarship through to university
Kwabena Duffour's 'give me my uniBank' suit thrown out
Video: A woman's chest is my comfort after heavy criticism - Kidi

Latest Stories

'Sex sells,' says showbiz personalities on Gee Spot
Kwabena Duffour's 'give me my uniBank' suit thrown out
People are ‘revenge cheating’ to get back at their unfaithful partners
It’s definitely OK to take a fitness break over Christmas
Policeman guilty of sexual assault for removing condom without consent
Christmas cash shortage hits Liberia
Bayport gives Jerry Arthur full scholarship through to university
Video: A woman's chest is my comfort after heavy criticism - Kidi

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Gambler petitions after betting company's refusal to pay win
$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing

LIFESTYLE
People are ‘revenge cheating’ to get back at their unfaithful partners
ODD NEWS
11-year-old girl’s inoperable brain tumour miraculously vanishes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Messenger rolls out new camera features
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Creation of 'WABONS': Special voting set for December 24