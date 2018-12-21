Juwel Energy wins BDC of the Year

Mrs Louisa Osei-Wusu from Juwel Energy receiving the Bulk Distribution Company of the Year award from Prof. David Atta Peters.

Juwel Energy, an indigenous oil and gas company, has been adjudged the Bulk Oil Distributing Company (BDC) of the year at the 5th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards 2018.

The company, over the last 12 months, grew its market share and skyrocketed from the 6th position to become number two in white products.

Through strong strategic international oil company relationships, Juwel Energy has imported about 350,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products into the country.

“...Juwel can boast as the largest off-taker of products from TOR and BOST and thereby contributed significantly to national supply security and economic sustainability,” a citation partially read.

The company entered into new product lines like ATK, Kerosene and AGO-MINES to become the leading importer of petroleum products with excellent leadership with industry risk management and innovation-tailored solutions, to support clients’ business needs.

Louisa Osei-Wusu a member of the Juwel Energy Board, dedicated the Award to all Oil Marketing Companies that have contributed to achieving this feat.