VIDEO: We lack the willpower to execute policies – Mona Quartey

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Mona Quartey

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Mona Quartey, says lack of willpower is the main reason Ghana is struggling to developed without IMF support.

She said Ghana does not lack knowledge or policy know-how to solve economic challenges facing the country.

Madam Quartey made these remarks on the Business Edition of Joy News' PM Express Thursday.

The discussion on the nightly current affairs programme focused on Ghana's relationship with the IMF on the back of the Fund's Managing Director Christine Lagarde’s visit to Ghana.

Madam Quartey in her submissions stated, "What triggers us to fail each time? It's not lack of knowledge. It's not that we don't know the policies. The main issue is the willpower to actually execute and enforce these policies straight through."

Watch the video below:



