CEOs of Charterhouse, others inducted as new members of Seed Transformation Network 

The Chief Executives of Charterhouse Theresa Ayoade and FC Perfumery, Grace Amey-Obeng are among the latest inductees into the Seed Transformation Network Ghana.

Other members inducted at an event held in Accra, Friday included Eugene Eluerkeh, Rajnish Sharma, and Jemima Matter.

The Class of 2018, West and Southern Africa are the latest to complete the yearlong Stanford Seed Transformation Program.

The West Africa centre was established in 2013 to equip entrepreneurs to lead their regions to prosperity.

Leaders of private sector business are taken through intensive sessions taught by Stanford faculty and industry experts using experiential learning.

Made up of over 100 Ghanaian entrepreneurs, the Network has a mission to transform local companies to international players.

It hopes to achieve this by creating a learning environment for members as well as competitive advantage through partnerships to grow their businesses.

Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, President of the Ghana Chapter and CEO of Accents and Arts welcomed the new members and urged them to be guided by the values of Stanford Seed.

“I entreat you all to live the Stanford Seed value of using your knowledge and skills to transform your businesses to grow the economy,” she said.

She added that the Network will work with the relevant government agencies in the coming year to address the needs of members.

“We are committed to building a relationship with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to elicit their support for the business needs of our members and how we can contribute to the growth of the economy,” Madam Swaniker said.

Eugene Eluerkeh, on behalf the newly elected Network members expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be part of the Seed Transformation Network.

“We cherish this platform that offers support for the growth of our businesses, I am convinced that together we can contribute to the development of Ghana”.

The event afforded the new executive committee, who were elected into office in September this year, an opportunity to network and share experiences with members.

Other executives present at the event were Linda Ampah, Vice President and CEO of Cadling Fashion; Samuel Agyapong Appenteng, Treasurer; Romeo Kwame Bugyei, Communications Officer; Georgette B. Sakyi-Addo, Learning and Events Officer, and ambassadors of the other cohorts.