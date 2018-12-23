MTN Pulse enthusiasts treated to movies, goodies at Silverbird cinemas

MTN Ghana, the largest telecommunication service provider in the country, has treated its customers to another exclusive cinema experience at the Silverbird cinemas in Accra last Thursday.

Multiple subscribers of MTN pulse had the privilege to attend, with free tickets, the ‘Aquaman’ movie pre-screening.

In addition, they were refreshed with a bottle of drink, a box of popcorn and some other gifts.

According to the telecoms giant, engagements with stakeholders at informal settings such as the cinemas, afford it the opportunity to reward its customers for their loyalty to the brand and also interact with them in a cordial manner for feedback on its services.

MTN says the engagement falls directly in line with its mission to make the customers live a whole lot brighter through the best customer experience.

The company continues to uniquely engage its subscribers at various touchpoints.

For instance, MTN Movie Mania was introduced three years ago in collaboration with Silverbird, to provide the opportunity for customers and their partners to get closer to the MTN brand and also afford them the ambiance to relax and watch movies. Guests are also refreshed with a bottle of soda and a box of popcorn.

About MTN pulse

MTN Pulse is a community or lifestyle platform that enables customers to enjoy experiences on MTN.

It has designed exclusive value offers for the youth and young at heart. MTN pulse is for young prepaid customers on MTN and other networks. It was launched in August 2015 with a value-driven initiative targeting solely the youth.