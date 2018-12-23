MTN Pulse enthusiasts treated to movies, goodies at Silverbird cinemas

MTN Pulse enthusiasts treated to movies, goodies at Silverbird cinemas
Source: Ghana | Bismark Awusah | JoyBusiness
Date: 23-12-2018 Time: 11:12:51:pm

MTN Ghana, the largest telecommunication service provider in the country, has treated its customers to another exclusive cinema experience at the Silverbird cinemas in Accra last Thursday.

Multiple subscribers of MTN pulse had the privilege to attend, with free tickets, the ‘Aquaman’ movie pre-screening.

In addition, they were refreshed with a bottle of drink, a box of popcorn and some other gifts.

According to the telecoms giant, engagements with stakeholders at informal settings such as the cinemas, afford it the opportunity to reward its customers for their loyalty to the brand and also interact with them in a cordial manner for feedback on its services.

MTN says the engagement falls directly in line with its mission to make the customers live a whole lot brighter through the best customer experience.

The company continues to uniquely engage its subscribers at various touchpoints.

For instance, MTN Movie Mania was introduced three years ago in collaboration with Silverbird, to provide the opportunity for customers and their partners to get closer to the MTN brand and also afford them the ambiance to relax and watch movies. Guests are also refreshed with a bottle of soda and a box of popcorn.

About MTN pulse

MTN Pulse is a community or lifestyle platform that enables customers to enjoy experiences on MTN.

It has designed exclusive value offers for the youth and young at heart. MTN pulse is for young prepaid customers on MTN and other networks. It was launched in August 2015 with a value-driven initiative targeting solely the youth.  

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
I’m not pregnant and not getting married – MzVee reacts to rumours
NPP vets Agyekum Kufuor, others for Ayawaso seat
‘Leave us alone to work on RTI Bill' – Speaker to public, CSOs
RTI bill will be passed February 2019 -Speaker

Latest Stories

Ghana starts implementation of open skies policy
We all do forget our lyrics – Stonebwoy
Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia
Video/Photos: Sarkodie and M.anifest perform together on stage
Sudan protests: Police fire tear gas as violence spreads
NPP vets Agyekum Kufuor, others for Ayawaso seat
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri suggests psychologist to assist players
I’m not pregnant and not getting married – MzVee reacts to rumours

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament

LIFESTYLE
All you need for Christmas is the right love language
ODD NEWS
11-year-old girl’s inoperable brain tumour miraculously vanishes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Messenger rolls out new camera features
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Creation of 'WABONS': Special voting set for December 24