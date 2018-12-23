MTN thrills thousands of customers at 9th festival of nine lessons, Carol

Telecoms giant, MTN Ghana has enticed thousands of Ghanaians to a night of excitement and fun at the 2018 edition of its annual festival of nine lessons and carols.
This year’s edition which featured amazing performances by top Ghanaian artistes was held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La. Some of the key artistes were, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, Freda Rhymes, Koo Ntakra and gospel musician, Nacee.
Other artistes were Adina, Kwesi Arthur, and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, multiple award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, among others.
Prior to the event, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Ganson said the event was meant to celebrate customers for the successes and milestones achieved in the year.
“Indeed, it is the season to be jolly, and we at MTN are always excited to provide Ghanaians with a platform to experience the brighter side of life,” he said.
Rev. Gideon Danso of Empowerment Worship Centre also had his turn where he delivered a powerful message. He said, “Christmas is about Jesus Christ and the season is about making room for Him in your life.”
The MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is organized annually to usher the company’s stakeholders and customers into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.
