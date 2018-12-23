MTN thrills thousands of customers at 9th festival of nine lessons, Carol

MTN thrills thousands of customers at 9th festival of nine lessons, Carol
Source: Ghana | Bismark Awusah | JoyBusiness
Date: 23-12-2018 Time: 11:12:43:pm

Telecoms giant, MTN Ghana has enticed thousands of Ghanaians to a night of excitement and fun at the 2018 edition of its annual festival of nine lessons and carols.

This year’s edition which featured amazing performances by top Ghanaian artistes was held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La. Some of the key artistes were, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, Freda Rhymes, Koo Ntakra and gospel musician, Nacee.

Other artistes were Adina, Kwesi Arthur, and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, multiple award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, among others.

Prior to the event, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Ganson said the event was meant to celebrate customers for the successes and milestones achieved in the year.

“Indeed, it is the season to be jolly, and we at MTN are always excited to provide Ghanaians with a platform to experience the brighter side of life,” he said.

Rev. Gideon Danso of Empowerment Worship Centre also had his turn where he delivered a powerful message.  He said, “Christmas is about Jesus Christ and the season is about making room for Him in your life.”

The MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is organized annually to usher the company’s stakeholders and customers into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
I’m not pregnant and not getting married – MzVee reacts to rumours
NPP vets Agyekum Kufuor, others for Ayawaso seat
‘Leave us alone to work on RTI Bill' – Speaker to public, CSOs
RTI bill will be passed February 2019 -Speaker

Latest Stories

Ghana starts implementation of open skies policy
We all do forget our lyrics – Stonebwoy
Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia
Video/Photos: Sarkodie and M.anifest perform together on stage
Sudan protests: Police fire tear gas as violence spreads
NPP vets Agyekum Kufuor, others for Ayawaso seat
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri suggests psychologist to assist players
I’m not pregnant and not getting married – MzVee reacts to rumours

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament

LIFESTYLE
All you need for Christmas is the right love language
ODD NEWS
11-year-old girl’s inoperable brain tumour miraculously vanishes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Messenger rolls out new camera features
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Creation of 'WABONS': Special voting set for December 24