GRA to auction forfeited cars and goods Dec 27

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will on December 27 and 28, 2018 hold a public auction exercise where a number of overstayed vehicles and goods will be sold to the general public at Tema.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner-General of GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the auctioning of the overstayed goods and vehicles are part of efforts to mop-up revenue before the end of the year and this is in accordance with Sections 93 (1) and 59 (2) of the Customs Act which mandates them to carry out that act.

According to him, the auction will be on a cash-down basis and the general public will be expected to partake in the activity.

“GRA expects the cooperation and understanding of the public to ensure the success of this auction. The GRA wishes all stakeholders, taxpayers and the general public the best of the season”, the statement read.

Below are details of the date and location where the goods and vehicles will be auctioned by the GRA Customs Division.

1. State Warehouse – Vehicles/General Goods – 27th and 28th December – 10am

2. Atlas – Vehicles/General Goods – 27th and 28th December – 10am

3. Safebond Yard – Vehicles/General Goods – 27th and 28th December – 10am