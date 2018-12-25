Karpowership Ghana celebrates Christmas at Osu Children's Home

Karpowership Ghana Company has donated items worth over ¢20,000 to the Osu Children’s Home towards the celebration of Christmas and the upkeep of the children in the Home.

The items which were donated included toiletries, gallons of oil, bags of rice, cartons of milo, milk, drinks biscuits, and other food items.

Karpowership Ghana’s Corporate Communications Specialist Sandra Amarquaye noted that festive periods afford the company an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to society.

“Christmas is a season of showing love to one another and at Karpowership this is one of the values that drive our operations. It is our passion to always give back to society,” she said.

She added, “Putting smiles on the faces of these children here today by meeting their needs during this season is a great joy to us.”

Christiana Addo, the manageress of the home, thanked Karpowership for the generosity, especially during the festive season.

“We are very grateful for being thought of during this period. This is the second time Karpowership has come to our home to show us such kindness,” she said.

She said the items donated will go a long way to make the festive season a memorable one for the children.

Since Karpowership began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in some major Corporate Social Responsibility projects in the Tema Manhean Community.

The company was recently adjudged the best Independent Power Producer for the year 2017 at the Ghana Business Quality Award for its service quality, competitiveness and service innovation in Ghana.

Karpowership will continue to supply reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity to the national grid.