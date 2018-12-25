Saudis to explore more bank mergers post $5 billion deal

Saudis to explore more bank mergers post $5 billion deal
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 25-12-2018 Time: 10:12:07:am

Saudi Arabia is exploring potential mergers to boost its financial services industry after the combination of Saudi British Bank and Alawwal Bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund, which owns stakes in some of the biggest lenders, is weighing which banks could be merged to increase scale and competition, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Authorities are also likely to look favorably upon potential mergers among banks outside the state’s control.

Shortly after the Bloomberg report, National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s largest, announced the start of merger talks with Riyad Bank. A deal would create a lender with $182 billion in assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other lenders weighing possible mergers include Banque Saudi Fransi, whose largest shareholder is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co., Al Rajhi Bank and Samba Financial, the people said. The deliberations about consolidation are preliminary and may not result in a transaction, the people said.

Slower economic growth, driven mainly by the drop in oil prices, and a decline in asset quality are prompting policy makers and some banks in the world’s biggest crude exporter to explore merger opportunities. More than 10 banks elsewhere in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries are also considering tie-ups.

HSBC Holdings Plc’s unit is buying a local rival part-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc in a $5 billion deal -- the kingdom’s first bank merger for almost 20 years. Any future deal would have to wait until this transaction is completed in the first half of 2019, the people said.

There are fewer than 30 local and international lenders in Saudi Arabia, serving more than 30 million people. The neighboring United Arab Emirates has almost 50 banks catering to a population of less than 10 million.

Edmond Christou, a Dubai-based analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said the scope of consolidation in the Saudi banking industry “may be limited” given the number of banks serving the population. That could outweigh other benefits such as gaining scale and efficiencies, he said.

The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign fund chaired by the kingdom’s powerful crown prince, is focused on potential deals among its portfolio banks, the people said.

In a statement, the wealth fund said that while “any strategic decision would be taken by a portfolio company, as an active investor and impactful shareholder, PIF is committed to advising and helping portfolio companies drive performance by identifying opportunities for long-term value creation.”

“This is in line with our stated mission to actively invest over the long-term, maximize sustainable returns and enable the economic development and diversification of the Saudi economy,” it said.

The PIF owns a 44 percent stake in National Commercial Bank and a 23 percent stake in Samba, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund also holds a 22 percent stake in Riyad Bank and a 10 percent holding in Alinma Bank.

Al Rajhi Bank could not be reached for comment. No one was available to comment at Saudi Fransi, while Samba did not respond to requests for comment.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man pretends to be a police officer for 12 years
Lest we forget….
Where you can drink a ‘Christmas tree’
Photos: Kuami Eugene, Kidi thrill thousands as Hitz FM crowns Hottest DJ winner

Latest Stories

Videos/Photos: 2018 Adom FM Highlife Fiesta, premium fun at low cost
VIDEO: Last minute travel during yuletide season pick up
Spare Atewa Forest – Minority plead as Sinohydro deal takes effect
Lest we forget….
Where you can drink a ‘Christmas tree’
Amazon to put microphones, speakers inside teddy bears so they can talk to children
Man pretends to be a police officer for 12 years
Photos: Kuami Eugene, Kidi thrill thousands as Hitz FM crowns Hottest DJ winner

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Cure for HIV and AIDS potentially discovered in Ghana
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament
$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing

LIFESTYLE
11 experts share their best ideas on how to save money in 2019
ODD NEWS
World’s most expensive live fish bought for a whopping $1.8m
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon to put microphones, speakers inside teddy bears so they can talk to children
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
New Regions Referendum: Special voting underway in 47 districts