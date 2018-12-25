VIDEO: Last minute travel during yuletide season pick up

Bus terminals are normally characterized by holidaymakers, trying to beat the last minute deadline for the start of the yuletide.



The VIP bus station is one such popular bus terminals located at Circle, Accra. This year the situation is no different, as many people have been ready to catch a bus at the last minute.



Speaking to Gifty Mensah who was travelling to visit her family, she said, she has been at the bus terminal since 5 am. Others also mentioned that Christmas is best celebrated with family so there is the need to travel and spend some time with them.



“I am going to Kumasi to visit my family and I have been here since morning waiting to go to my hometown to enjoy the Christmas with my family'. Even though people say times are hard but this is a festive season which comes once so you need to enjoy it with your family,” she said.



While others were waiting for their busses, lot more people were still coming in to get their tickets to their various destinations.

“I think I am lucky today looking at the queue here as compared to my trip from Kumasi to Accra,” another traveller said.



The Transport Manager at the VIP Bus terminal, Foster Asare Brako said the transport business has been good as compared to last year.

Mr Asare Brako added that the terminal is not so choked this year as authorities had made way for more buses to offset the pressure at these times.

He said, “People are really patronizing the busses. We have enough buses to convey the people to their destination. A lot of people are travelling this year as compared to last year, especially from Kumasi to Accra and vice versa, the shorter queue you see here does not mean people are not travelling but we have rather added some new busses to avoid long queues.”



The VIP bus station is a popular bus terminal in Circle Accra. The buses ply the Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Sewfi and many other routes across Ghana.

Watch video below: