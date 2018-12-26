Vodafone Ghana wins $30mn bid for 4G operations

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 26-12-2018 Time: 10:12:27:am

Vodafone Ghana has won one lot out of three to begin 4G operations (2x5MHz frequency spectrum block in the 800 MHz Band) for mobile services. 

This follows successful financial negotiations with the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The granting of the license is the result of a process which began in September this year.

According to the Authority, two companies submitted applications, with Vodafone emerging as the only successful applicant.

“Vodafone Ghana, thus, has been provisionally awarded one lot of 2x5 MHz in the 800 MHz Band at a price of $30,000,000,” it added.

In September this year, the Authority’s public call for a ‘Request for Applications’ inviting applications from eligible entities for the grant of a licence to establish, maintain and operate Mobile Services in the 800 MHz band, resulted in the submission of two applications.

The sale of the Spectrum is in line with Section 58 of Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775 on Spectrum Management which highlights the NCA’s mandate and the options for Frequency Assignment.

With this license, it allows Vodafone Ghana to deploy services in the 4G Spectrum and beyond. 

 


