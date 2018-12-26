W/Africa: Ethiopian Airlines targets growth with its Lome- Los Angeles flights   

Ethiopian Airlines is targeting to grow its West Africa operations to US West Coast with its scheduled flights to Los Angeles, USA.

The Airline on December 17 began its maiden scheduled flights from its Addis Ababa -Lome- Los Angeles.

Details of the scheduled flights

According to Ethiopian Airlines, the start of these scheduled flights would result in the changed of the ultra-long-haul route from Addis Ababa to Los Angeles to transit through Lome, Togo from December 17 2018.

The Airlines also started its new route from Addis Ababa to Dublin via Madrid on December 15, 2018.

Reasons for the scheduled flights and the experience

The maiden flights, on its B-787 Dreamliner aircraft, took about 15 hours to fly from Lome, Togo to Los Angeles, California. But the returned trip was about 12 hours, at a point, passengers who connected from Lagos and Accra, got off the plane and took Asky Airline to their various countries.

Speaking to JoyBusiness in Los Angeles, General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Firehiwot Mekonnen said the trip was also aimed at offering its passengers in West Africa a non-stop flights from West Africa to the West Coast of United States of America.

The trip offered journalists the opportunity to visit some interesting sites and historic location in the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board.

The outlook for the Airline

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam said, “ “We are delighted to launch yet another long-haul direct flight which takes passengers’ experience to a new level by availing connectivity between West Africa and the West Coast of the USA.

He added that “the move is in line with our growth roadmap, Vision 2025, we will keep expanding our vast international network, and create better air connectivity options within Africa as well as between Africa and the rest of the world.”

Ethiopian Airlines, international destinations is said to have reached more than 116. It is planning to start flying to Manchester, Moscow, Istanbul and Mogadishu

Ethiopian Airlines has been described as Africa’s fastest growing Airline.

In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

It is believed that Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 116 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Strategy to be Africa’s biggest Airline

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with six business centres: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services.

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

