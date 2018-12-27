South African Airways, Kenya Airways Plc, Air Mauritius Ltd. and RwandAir are in talks to create an alliance, as they face mounting competition.
“Air Mauritius took the initiative to join forces with three other African airlines in a bid to create an alliance that would develop air connectivity in the region,” Chief Executive Officer Somas Appavou said Wednesday. “In a highly competitive environment, this alliance would allow the potential partners to create a consolidated network using the individual strength of each airline to offer passenger better choice and flexibility.”
The talks come at a time when Kenya Airways is going through a restructuring after reporting loses for three consecutive years.
In November 2017, the Kenyan government and lenders agreed to convert $405.3 million owed by the carrier into equity, giving the state a controlling stake and diluting other shareholders, including Air France-KLM. Last month, Air Mauritius reported a first-half loss of 17.7 million euros ($20.2 million).
South African Airways received an unsolicited 21 billion-rand ($1.4 billion) loan offer in return for a 51 percent stake in the cash-strapped state-owned carrier, City Press reported Dec. 23.
RwandAir is prioritizing adding new routes and overhauling its existing fleet over short-term profitability as the state-owned airline focuses on supporting the country’s growing tourism industry.
“As an alliance, the partner airlines would also benefit from synergies in areas like maintenance, knowledge sharing and training while they will also have an edge in procurement activities,” Appavou said in response to questions.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Air Mauritius, three African Airlines in talks to form alliance
- KIC selects 120 promising ‘AgriTechies’ for the 2019 AgriTech Challenge
- Vodafone to deliver 4G service to customers early 2019
- W/Africa: Ethiopian Airlines targets growth with its Lome- Los Angeles flights
- Gold hits six-month high
- Vodafone Ghana wins $30mn bid for 4G operations
- Why Santa Claus must be richer than Bill Gates
- MTN resolves Nigeria dispute, makes $53m payment - MTN on Twitter
- VIDEO: Last minute travel during yuletide season pick up
- Ghana's first oil exploration licensing round attracts global giants
- Saudis to explore more bank mergers post $5 billion deal
- Karpowership Ghana celebrates Christmas at Osu Children's Home
- Liquidate assets of Menzgold to pay customers – Charles Mensah
- GRA to auction forfeited cars and goods Dec 27
- Menzgold: Police avert “mass suicide” on X'mas Eve