Vodafone Ghana says it is working to roll out its 4G service from April next year.
Speaking to JoyBusiness, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Zoleka Cuba said the telecom operator is also planning to invest about 120 million dollars to help upgrade the network in the next 18 months.
This follows an agreement reached with the National Communications Authority (NCA) for the purchase of one slot of the 2x5MHz frequency spectrum in the 800MHz band for mobile services.
The slot, purchased at the cost of $30million, was awarded to Vodafone following successful financial negotiations with the NCA in line with the Authority’s published programme for the bid process.
The Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba in a statement said, “We are excited that after three years of persistent constructive engagement with the regulator and policymakers, we now have the opportunity to operate an LTE 4G license in Ghana.”
Watch exclusive interview below:
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- VIDEO: Vodafone rolls out 4G from April 2019; set to spend $120m on infrastructure
- Food and Beverage Association calls for tax holidays for investors in 2019
- World's richest people lost $511 billion in 2018
- Air Mauritius, three African Airlines in talks to form alliance
- KIC selects 120 promising ‘AgriTechies’ for the 2019 AgriTech Challenge
- Vodafone to deliver 4G service to customers early 2019
- W/Africa: Ethiopian Airlines targets growth with its Lome- Los Angeles flights
- Gold hits six-month high
- Vodafone Ghana wins $30mn bid for 4G operations
- Why Santa Claus must be richer than Bill Gates
- MTN resolves Nigeria dispute, makes $53m payment - MTN on Twitter
- VIDEO: Last minute travel during yuletide season pick up
- Ghana's first oil exploration licensing round attracts global giants
- Saudis to explore more bank mergers post $5 billion deal
- Karpowership Ghana celebrates Christmas at Osu Children's Home