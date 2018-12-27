VIDEO: Vodafone rolls out 4G from April 2019; set to spend $120m on infrastructure  

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 27-12-2018 Time: 05:12:17:pm

Vodafone Ghana says it is working to roll out its 4G service from April  next year.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Zoleka Cuba said the telecom operator is also planning to invest about 120 million dollars to help upgrade the network in the next 18 months.

This follows an agreement reached with the National Communications Authority (NCA) for the purchase of one slot of the 2x5MHz frequency spectrum in the 800MHz band for mobile services.

The slot, purchased at the cost of $30million, was awarded to Vodafone following successful financial negotiations with the NCA in line with the Authority’s published programme for the bid process.

The Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba in a statement said, “We are excited that after three years of persistent constructive engagement with the regulator and policymakers, we now have the opportunity to operate an LTE 4G license in Ghana.” 

