President Akufo-Addo pledges ¢100k for National Cathedral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged ¢100,000 from his personal resources towards the construction of the proposed National Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo made the pledge Friday night at the launch of fundraising for the cathedral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Hollywood star Idris Elba and international model Naomi Campbell also attended the fundraising dinner.

President Akufo-Addo was the Special Guest of Honour for the fundraising dinner.

There were a number of positive pledges for the project.

Particularly two people pledged GH¢1million each towards the project whilst another pledged $50,000.

There were some GH¢100,000 pledges same as what President Akufo-Addo pledged.

Among the dignitaries who attended the fundraising dinner were the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo whilst campaigning to be elected as President made a vow to God to build a National Cathedral when elected President.

According to Archbishop Duncan Williams of the Action Faith International, who is among the leading figures behind the project, building the cathedral was, therefore, a fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo's vow to God.