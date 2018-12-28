President Akufo-Addo pledges ¢100k for National Cathedral

President Akufo-Addo pledges ¢100k for National Cathedral
Source: Graphiconline
Date: 28-12-2018 Time: 11:12:35:pm

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged ¢100,000 from his personal resources towards the construction of the proposed National Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo made the pledge Friday night at the launch of fundraising for the cathedral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Hollywood star Idris Elba and international model Naomi Campbell also attended the fundraising dinner.

President Akufo-Addo was the Special Guest of Honour for the fundraising dinner.
There were a number of positive pledges for the project.

Particularly two people pledged GH¢1million each towards the project whilst another pledged $50,000.

There were some GH¢100,000 pledges same as what President Akufo-Addo pledged.

Among the dignitaries who attended the fundraising dinner were the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo whilst campaigning to be elected as President made a vow to God to build a National Cathedral when elected President.

According to Archbishop Duncan Williams of the Action Faith International, who is among the leading figures behind the project, building the cathedral was, therefore, a fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo's vow to God.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading

Latest Stories

President Akufo-Addo pledges ¢100k for National Cathedral
Videos: Gifty Osei and NPP’s Hopeson Adoye finally tie the knot
VRA boss salutes Ghanaians for support in 2018
Ashaiman to host 31st December Anniversary Durbar
Coalition of Volta Youths to challenge Referendum results in court
Comedian Byron Allen buys Weather Channel for $300mn
EC to probe Referendum rigging allegations
NDC votes Delali Kwasi Brempong for Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

MOST POPULAR
Gov’t declares Jan 7 public holiday
WABONS: Referendum ends with many voting YES
Ghanaian sues British army for 'failing to protect him' from winter
Video: “I fell in love at first sight” - Akomea speaks of new-found wife
MTN donates special bed, desk to 7.2ft-tall SHS student

LIFESTYLE
Bride-to-be threatens to un-invite guests to her wedding for not giving her cash
ODD NEWS
Student injects himself with DNA Pattern made from Bible and Koran Verses
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
China accuses UK of 'pride and prejudice'
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
WABONS: Vice President Bawumia votes in North East Region