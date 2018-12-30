MTN awards MoMo agents in Western, Central regions

MTN Ghana On Sunday awarded several Mobile Money agents in the Western and Central regions for their dedicated service to the telecoms company.

Rebecca Nkrumah of Beckinash enterprise at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi- West municipality of the Western Region was adjudged the best Momo agent for Western and Central Regions for 2018 and was awarded a Hyundai i10 salon car as the ultimate prize.

Madam Nkrumah who could not hide her excitements after she was mentioned as the winner danced to the stage with so much joy and happiness glowing all over her face.

She attributed her recognition to hard work and loyalty to MTN Ghana.

“My daily turnovers increased as a result of the consistency I applied in loading e-cash and making sure subscribers of MTN do not lack when whenever they need cash to make their transactions.”

She advised MoMo agents across the country to remain loyal to MTN and discharge their duties diligently.

Several other agents were rewarded with mobile phones, motorbikes and smart TV’s.

The annual event is to acknowledge, recognize and celebrate Mobile Money (MoMo) agents in the Western and Central Regions who have exhibited professionalism in the discharge of their duties as far as Mobile Money operations are concerned.

The award is given based on how long you have been an agent, number of quality services provided, zero fraud incidents, the value of transaction and number of transactions.

Speaking at the event, on behalf of the General Manager for Mobile Money Financial Services at MTN-Ghana, Eli Hini, Godwin Tamakloe Senior Manager Analytics and compliance commended the agents for their invaluable service which has spared MTN mobile money to become a leader in the telecommunication industry as well as the domestic cash remittance system.

Mr Tamakloe said, “Through your hard work and commitment we have achieved a lot of strides in the mobile money space, this year MTN Mobile Money has been recognized and celebrated at four prestigious awards events.”

He added, “We dedicate these awards to you and all our stakeholders who have supported over the years .we appreciate how diligently you have worked as agents to ensure our customers have good experience with MTN MoMo.”

Mr Tamakloe further urged the agents to invest their operations devoid of fraud and other deviant behaviours so to keep their customers

“You are also reminded that as agents, you have a responsibility to serve as ambassadors for the brand, your actions and inactions affects the image of MTN, therefore we urge you to provide exceptional experiences for our customers”

He added that agents who indulge in fraudulent activities will be blacklisted, handed over to the police and prosecuted

He said several concerns about the security of MoMo agents is being worked on.



