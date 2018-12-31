Isong Udom is new UBA Ghana Managing Director

United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited, a subsidiary of UBA Plc, has announced the appointment of a renowned and experienced banker, Isong A. Udom, as its new Managing Director.

His appointment takes effect from January 1, 2019, after a successful approval by Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Isong Udom replaces Abiola Bawuah, who has been elevated to take up a new role as the Regional Chief Executive Officer, UBA West Africa 1 to help drive the Group’s vision “to be the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mrs. Bawuah said, “we are indeed privileged to have Isong take a full role for the leadership and growth of UBA Ghana. He comes with a lot of experience and knowledge of the industry.

“Isong has a deserved, enviable experience and track record in banking with key strengths in Corporate and Commercial Banking, spanning about three decades across various countries in West and Central Africa. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow the business further and to exceed the expectations of our customers.

She added that they will support him and complement his strong leadership and ambitious drive to change the face of banking in Ghana.

After graduating as the best student in his faculty, with a BSc. (Hons) in Management Studies (Banking and Finance) from the University of Calabar, Isong Udom attended a vast series of training at the renowned Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, Euromoney at Surrey, UK and CIBS, Istanbul, Turkey.

Before his appointment as MD/CEO of Ghana, he served as Deputy Managing Director of UBA, Cameroon from 2011, where his hard work and dedication to excellence earned him the position of MD/CEO of UBA, Cameroon in 2014.

Prior to this, he had worked in many capacities within United Bank for Africa Plc. where he had a brief stint as MD/CEO of UBA Guinea as well as being the Relationship Director Corporate Bank, Regional Director Mainland Bank, Divisional Head of Export & Agric Lagos and many more.

The presence of UBA in the banking industry in Ghana over the last decade has galvanized banking onto a higher performance level, where competition and innovation in responding to the needs of the customer have become the driving force of the industry.