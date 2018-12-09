Akufo-Addo leaves for 3-day Japan visit to boost trade ties

President Akufo-Addo has left the country for a three-day visit to Japan, which starts on Monday, to further deepen Ghana-Japan trade ties which have been strong in recent years.

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, “the bulk of his meetings will focus on the industrial giants of Japan in an effort to strengthen trade relations and deepen efforts at attracting more Japanese FDI and knowledge transfer to Ghana.”

Addressing journalists at the launch of the 2018 National Policy Summit Sunday, he said “the President will also specifically be at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) – Jethro business seminar to make a strong case for Japanese businesses to situate in Ghana under the 1D1F program.”

He added that “the visit on the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore areas of further co-operation to their mutual benefit.”

Whilst in Japan, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Akihito, hold meetings with CEOs of some important Japanese companies and meet with members of the Ghanaian community resident in Japan.

“It is our expectation that this visit as well will yield further dividends for the Ghanaian business community,” the Ofoase Ayerebi legislator said.

The President was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen and officials from the presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.