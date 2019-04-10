This window closes in 6 seconds

Bijou Homes at Appolonia City receives high patronage
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 10-04-2019 Time: 03:04:35:pm
Bijou Homes, the affordable gated residential community within Appolonia City, is receiving high patronage with more than 40 per cent of the first phase already sold.

CEO of Appolonia City, Bright Owusu-Amofah, said the property which meets the varied needs of anyone who wishes to purchase their first homes or additional units for investment.

He added that Appolonia City’s well-planned infrastructure and amenities in a secure and friendly environment are suitable for more residential developments.

“With access to facilities such as shops, schools, hospitals and recreational centres, you enjoy the convenience and comfort of a well-planned community,” he said.

The Bijou Homes neighbourhood was launched in November 2017 by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who lauded GHL Bank and Appolonia City for their partnership to build high-quality affordable homes with flexible payment options.

Upon completion, Bijou will have 2,000 homes. The first phase, which is currently in the handover to new owners, offers one and two-bedroom expandable semi-detached homes, as well as terraced houses.

The neighbourhood has an on-site management office, 24-hour security and an underground drainage system. The community features landscaping, well-paved roads and modern architecture.

“When it comes to innovative housing solutions, Bijou Homes has designs to meet every individual and family need, including expandable homes, so your house can grow with you,” said Ama Osae-Addae, head of GHL property services.

 


