Enterprise Group opens fifth Enterprise Market; one-stop-shop for insurance needs

Share

In efforts to improve insurance penetration, Enterprise Group has opened the fifth of its Enterprise Market, a one-stop shop for all its insurance products.

In his address, Chief Executive of Enterprise Group Keli Gadzeko explained that the market would ensure easy access to a plethora of insurance services to the market.

“Our aim as a company is to ensure that this seamless client experience is replicated across all our customer touch points. So we will continue to roll out one-stop-shops for all our services,” he said.

The shop will host services of the various subsidiaries under the Enterprise group; Enterprise Life, Enterprise Properties, Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Insurance and Transitions.

The Advantage Place Market located on the ground floor of the Enterprise headquarters is the fifth of such opened in the past three years.

Mr Gadzekpo also hinted that the company will soon introduce a digital platform to serve similar purposes as the Enterprise Market.

“Our markets may all not be brick and mortar. They could take the form of digital channels available on phone or computer, as directed by the needs of our cherished customers,” he added.

