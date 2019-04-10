This window closes in 6 seconds

Ghana, Korea sign MoU to modernize and digitise Customs

Source: Ghana | Adomonline.com
Date: 10-04-2019 Time: 02:04:27:pm
A new system, UNIPASS, which will include a clearance management system, a cargo management system, an information management system and an administration system, will be deployed as part of the collaboration.

Customs services within the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will soon be fully digitised as revenue collection authorities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Korean counterparts for that purpose.

The ceremony to sign the MoU took place on Friday, where the Commissioner for Customs Excise and Preventive Services (CEPS), Isaac Crentsil, explained that the agreement would give customs the opportunity to access data and training programmes from their Korean counterparts for efficient revenue mobilization.

Some officials from the GRA and their Korean counterparts at the signing ceremony

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Kofi Nti, described the signing of the pact as a significant milestone for CEPS.

He said the MoU with Korea would help increase surveillance and capacity building to mobilise more revenue for development.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Kim Sungsoo, also commenting of the MoU said it would aid government’s “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda because whatever innovations Ghana was going to benefit from, has been recognised by the world as efficient.”

A new system, UNIPASS, which will include a clearance management system, a cargo management system, an information management system and an administration system, will be deployed as part of the collaboration.

Ghana Link Network Services with its Korean partner, CUPIA Korea Customs will implement the UNIPASS.

Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services, Nick Danso Adjei, said the UNIPASS will deliver the services needed for a single window.


