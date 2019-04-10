This window closes in 6 seconds

Jobberman Ghana wins Human Resource Company 2019 Award

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 10-04-2019 Time: 01:04:55:pm
Ghana’s renowned and leading recruitment platform Jobberman Ghana, has been awarded as the Human Resource company of the year at the 2019 Ghana Trade & Commerce Awards.

The award was organised by the Ghana Business Executive and is the maiden edition of what will be an annual awards scheme to identify and publicly recognise various aspects of outstanding performance by enterprises domiciled in Ghana with respect to trade and commerce and by institutions engaged in regulation, promotion, and facilitation of trade and commerce.   

The colourful event took place on the night of Friday, 22nd February 2019 where Jobberman Ghana walked away with the well-deserving award as the Human Resource Company of the Year 2019. Jobberman Ghana was ranked the best HR Company in Ghana among four other nominated reputable HR institutions namely; Lai’ne Services Limited, HR Bureau Ghana, Montran Recruitment Agency and Shawbell Consultant.

Miss Erica Appiah who is the Human Resource Manager at Jobberman Ghana upon receiving the award on behalf of the company, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to The Business Executive Limited for the award and said she is overwhelmed by the love and support shown to the Jobberman Ghana brand over the years by clients, stakeholders, staff and well-wishers.

Speaking with excitement, Ms. Erica mentioned that the award is going to serve as a great motivation for the company to strive harder in the cause to maintain its hard-earned adept status as the best Human Resource company in Ghana. She added that the brand will continue to provide excellent HR consultancy and recruitment services to its clients. 

Now a household name for many people looking for jobs in Ghana, Jobberman Ghana started operations in 2012 and has since grown to become Ghana’s leading jobs platform.

Having years of experience in the field of HR, Jobberman Ghana considers itself as pacesetters with the core values: Performance, Accountability, Continuous Learning. 

With the tagline to transform lives through employment opportunities, Jobberman Ghana focuses on making it convenient for employers to access a large pool of qualified candidates for their vacancies. Given the extensive candidate database and HR expertise the company has garnered over the years, Jobberman Ghana is the best and right choice to fulﬁll all the recruitment needs of companies in Ghana. 


