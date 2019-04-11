ABL engages stakeholders on responsible drinking

Share

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), producers of Club Beer has engaged stakeholders on road safety and responsible drinking with the theme, “Drink Responsibly Today to Safeguard Tomorrow”.

The workshop highlighted ABL’s Smart Drinking & C.A.R.E. campaign which forms part of our commitment to invest in a Healthier World where every experience with beer is positive.

ABL partnered with key government stakeholders during the workshop which was held at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra. These were Supt. Samuel Sasu-Mensah (PhD) of the Ghana Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD); Ms. Catherine Hamilton, Greater Accra Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC); and Mr. Thomas Nintori of the Driver and Vehicular Licensing Authority (DVLA).

In addition, there were representatives from the respective drivers’ unions of Odawna, Obra Spot, Circle UTC Taxi Branch, and the Adabraka Cooperative Transport Society.

During the workshop, Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur, ABL’s Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, stated that “as a proud part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), the world’s largest brewer, the Smart Drinking & C.A.R.E campaign compliments our Global Smart Drinking goals.These goalsare geared towards reducing the harmful use of alcohol globally by 2025 with the support of key government stakeholders”.

Further, Ms. Arthur mentioned that, the workshop “will help create the requisite awareness, with ABL’s C.A.R.E. message, and this will serve as a guide to participants and all Ghanaians to always drink responsibly and stay safe on our roads”.

The C.A.R.E message is an acronym that champions road safety. The C stands for Courteous, A stands for Alert, R for Responsive, and lastly, E to Ensure that road users do everything possible to safeguard life when driving.

She urged participants to live by ABL’s Smart Drinking and C.A.R.E. message in order to save lives on our roads during the Easter holidays, and also to help reduce any fatalities on our roads.

Stakeholder Participation

During the workshop, representatives from MTTD, NRSC, and DVLA shared pertinent information on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Supt. Sasu-Mensah gave a presentation on ‘Drink Driving’ and explained that drivers with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels exceeding 0.08% will be prosecuted. He mentioned that during the Easter holiday, police officers will mount various check points nationwide and conduct random breathalyzer tests on drivers who are suspected to be intoxicated and driving.

Ms. Hamilton from the National Road Safety Commission commended ABL for its Smart Drinking & C.A.R.E. campaign, and urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and road safety regulations. She also mentioned that NRSC will increase its effort to educate drivers on road safety.

Finally, Mr.Nintori urged drivers to ensure that their vehicle functions properly in order to help reduce accidentson our roads. He encouraged vehicle owners to use DVLA’s mobile services and premium services in order to reduce the operations of middle men who dissuade Ghanaians from dealing directly with the Authority.Mr.Nintori mentioned that companies should also explore using DVLA’s driving school to train their drivers on road safety.

At the end of the workshop, the drivers’ union commended ABL for organizing the workshop and also providing an opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss avenuesin which future partnerships with government will help improve the conditions of our roads.