Allianz appoints new CEO to drive life operations in Ghana

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 11-04-2019 Time: 05:04:01:pm
New Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Ghana, Gideon Ataraire

Allianz has appointed Gideon Ataraire as Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Life Ghana.

Gideon brings years of experience to the company and has a proven record of taking customer-centric companies like Allianz Life Ghana to the next level.

Until this move, he was the Head of Human Resources and General Services at Allianz Nigeria.

Allianz officially launched its life operations in Ghana in May 2018 with a promise to become the life insurance company of choice for Ghanaians.

Allianz Life is striving to bring the best-in-class life insurance products and services as well as the expertise of the Allianz Group to the Ghanaian market.

As new CEO, Gideon will bring to Allianz Life Insurance Ghana a wealth of experience in people management, building and managing start-ups as well as re-organization.

“Gideon’s appointment is a clear reflection of our company in Ghana’s current mindset: We have hit the ground running and are ready to take the industry by storm! Allianz Life Ghana is poised to make major gains as far as market share, customer service and use of technology are concerned, and we are excited to see what Gideon’s unique experience of managing start-ups will bring,” Regional CEO of Allianz Africa, Coenraad Vrolijk said.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers.

Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance.

Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 673 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers.

Furthermore Allianz asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage more than 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets.

In 2018, over 142,000 employees in more than 80 countries achieved total revenues of 131 billion euros and an operating profit of 11.5 billion euros for the group.


