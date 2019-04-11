This window closes in 6 seconds

Glitz Africa holds first ever all-female CEO’s Breakfast Meeting in Accra

Source: Ghana | Karen Dodoo | JoyBusiness
Date: 11-04-2019 Time: 08:04:08:pm
This year’s Glitz Africa Women of the Year Honors kick-started with what can be described as the first ever all-women CEO’s and business executives breakfast meeting in Accra.

The Breakfast Meeting forms part of a three-day event to mark the Glitz Ghana Women of the Year Honors. 

Day one brought together, influential women from various spheres of career disciplines including politics, finance and media.

This created an opportunity for peer-to-peer networking and discussions on women’s development; and their ability to take strong leadership roles in a broader global economy and society.

Among some key issues raised were the need to improve gender parity in the working environment following recent research findings that show that women in the formal sector earn a daily average of GH¢6.28 which is GH¢2 lower than what their male counterparts earn.

Speaking at the event, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana Elsie Awadzie urged women across the country to step up and be confident.
She shared her story of how many questioned her preparedness on her assumption of office as the Second Deputy Governor of the bank of Ghana. 

“We should not be afraid to step up, we still live in a country that women are afraid to step up to take up certain roles. I had people who asked me if I was ready for my role as the Second Deputy Governor,” she urged.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) globally, 43% of woman are economically active and only 6% of women in the corporate sector chair boards.

Chief of staff, Frema Osei Opare described this as worrying and entreated corporate institutions to step up their game of involving more women in top managerial positions. 

“As cooperate institutions, there are questions you should ask yourself: Is my working culture inclusive of women? Do I pay males and females the same salaries for the same work done? Do I have women in leadership positions within my organization? If the answer is negative in one or all three, then you need to revise your individual corporate policies.”

An open forum led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Business and Financial Times, Dr. Edith Dankwa and Ayesha Bedwei, partner at PwC; gave the chance for the women to discuss issues on domestic challenges preventing upward mobility in the corporate world, discrimination on the basis of gender in the workplace and sexual harassment in the workplace.

This gave the chance for some women to share their good and bad experiences in relation to the various topics and how it either served as a motivation to strive harder or a lesson to learn from.

In the end, the key concern for many is the need for support from family, the workplace and society as a whole to create an enabling environment for women to thrive.

The event continues on Thursday with the SHE Mentorship Summit at the headquarters of Ecobank Ghana in Accra and then climaxed with an awards ceremony on Saturday at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
 


