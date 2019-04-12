This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

African nations could lose $420m in a no-deal Brexit

African nations could lose $420m in a no-deal Brexit
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 12-04-2019 Time: 08:04:13:am
Share

Morocco, Ghana and Tunisia are among African nations that would lose the most if the U.K. does not negotiate a deal by the time it has to exit the European Union, according to a study by a United Nations agency.

Total export losses from 20 African countries could be as much as $420 million, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

The study shows 11 nations on the continent would boost their exports by a total of $3.66 billion, led by South Africa, Mauritius and Botswana.

“A no-deal Brexit could damage smaller economies trading with the United Kingdom,” the agency said in a statement. The U.K.’s intention to lower most-favored-nation tariffs could increase the competitiveness of some of its trading partners, UNCTAD said.

Many developing nations’ exports enjoy favorable market access to the U.K. thanks to bilateral trade agreements and because of EU unilateral preferential schemes.

“Countries wanting to retain this market access need to negotiate -- and quickly -- with the U.K.,” UNCTAD said.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
4 shot, 1 fatally, near Nipsey Hussle funeral procession
Amber Heard recounts horrific abuse at hands of ‘Monster’ Johnny Depp
My juju marriage counselor
Auto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market

Latest Stories

It is the enforcement of laws that will end vigilantism- Samuel Atta Akyea
MTN donates towards Otumfuo’s 20th anniversary
AFCON 2019 draw: Does it matter what pot your country gets?
Auto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market
My juju marriage counselor
African nations could lose $420m in a no-deal Brexit
Amber Heard recounts horrific abuse at hands of ‘Monster’ Johnny Depp
4 shot, 1 fatally, near Nipsey Hussle funeral procession

MOST POPULAR
Four public universities to be renamed in new Draft Bill
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
Woman goes to bed with flat stomach, wakes up with baby bump, gives birth 45 minutes later
I caught my wife red-handed
Tema: Bank robbery foiled by police

LIFESTYLE
Fashion Friday: 5 major trends spotted at SA Fashion Week
ODD NEWS
12-year-old boy has been piggybacking disabled friend around school for 6 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Uber kicks off bid to become a public company
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP