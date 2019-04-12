PHD Ghana team wins at Creativity Week, proceeds to Cannes Lions Festival

Share

Two of our young media professionals at PHD Ghana won the slot to represent West and Central Africa (WECA) at the 2019 Cannes Young Lions Media competition during the Cannes Lions Festival in June.

Ebenezer Arthur and Magdaline Afutu won Gold in the Young Lions Media WECA competition at the Creativity Week and Awards event held recently in Lagos.

They will go on to compete with other young brilliant minds from other media and communications agencies from all over the globe during the 2019 Cannes Lions.

The PHD Ghana team also took home silver medals from the Young Pitcher Integrated Competition category of the Pitcher Awards which also takes place as part of Creativity Week.

Other members of the team of four who represented PHD Ghana were Emmanuel Addo and Boma Eli.

“The outstanding performance by our team is testament to our focus on professional skill development with continuous investment in training programmes that prepare our young local staff to be able to compete favourably with their peers globally,” said PHD Ghana CEO Bright Ladzekpo.

She added that as a locally powered and globally inspired team, this feat reinforces PHD’s positioning in the WECA region as a communications planning and media buying agency.

“Our success is built on a culture of smart strategic thinking and creative innovation with a team who are well exposed to fundamental media and marketing principles, and proprietary tools for delivering world-class work,” she said congratulating the entire team.