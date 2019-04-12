Private Sector Anti-corruption Group presents policy paper to Bawumia

Share

Mr. Charles Zwennes presenting the report to the Vice President

The Private Sector Anti-Corruption Group (PSACG) on Friday, April 5, 2019 presented a policy report on corruption and business in Ghana to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The presentation at the Jubilee House in Accra is in recognition of Vice President’s role as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team of Government.

The report highlighted the key challenges faced by local and multinational companies operating in Ghana, which predispose them to corruption, how the identified operational bottlenecks affect their businesses and proposed policy recommendations to tackle these challenges.

The findings were put together with primary data collected from a Safe Space forum, which provided a platform for over 30 CEOs of local and multinational businesses to share their experiences on how corruption adversely affects businesses in Ghana.

Other sources included key informant interviews with officials from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, and the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana.

PSACG acknowledged the Government of Ghana’s efforts to improve the business environment through the implementation of various reform initiatives including anti-corruption measures, public sector reforms, reduction of tax burden on businesses, efficient regulatory regime for businesses, and improvement in macro-economic conditions amongst others. However, to them, businesses continue to face significant challenges, which they believe emanated from a number of systemic and institutional hindrances resulting in the high cost of doing business in the country.

PSACG, therefore, took the initiative to contribute to government’s efforts by collating the voices of private sector actors on how corruption hurts their operations. The policy report has been distilled around key themes that reflect the major causes of corruption in doing business including inadequate information on processes and cost of services, multiple regulatory agencies with duplicating and overlapping functions among others.

To help address these challenges, PSACG has proposed practical recommendations and pledged its commitment and support to help the government deal with corruption.

Among the key recommendations proposed are implementing a national digital web monitoring complaints system for reporting service ineptitude and corruption. In addition, PSACG proposes establishing a clear governance structure at the ports to regulate inter-agency relations and simplify business processes.

At the presentation of the policy report, the leader of the PSACG delegation, Mr Charles Zwennes said: “There is clear evidence in Ghana that historically, the fight against corruption has not been as effective as is required to achieve the desired effect. We must however applaud the renewed efforts made by the current government to reduce the incidence of the canker for the sake of improving efficiency and economic growth. We recognise however that it is critical for these efforts to be sustained and intensified in order to improve economic growth and the general welfare of the nation at large since corruption is the social ill which affects private sector efforts at nation building. PSACG is committed to working closely with government in the efforts to see its eradication”.

The Vice President, Dr. Bawumiah in receiving the policy report said: “As policy makers we are concerned about improving the ease of doing business to improve productivity, efficiency and overall create more jobs. We have therefore put in the following measures to enhance the operations of businesses in the country:  digitization of the Ports, DVLA, Passport Office, NHIS, Land registry, GRA filing, in which the private sector companies are being engaged  improved financial inclusion through mobile interoperability with banks and mobile money services  the need for businesses to broaden their tax net”.

The PSACG will also hold a stakeholder forum with private sector businesses to further discuss issues on enhancing the business environment.

About Private Sector Anti-Corruption Group

Private Sector Anti-Corruption Group (PSACG) established in 2018, is a project initiated by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) and funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID)’s Strengthening Action Against Corruption (STAAC) program. PSACG’s key mission is to aid engagement with the Government of Ghana, through the Office of the Vice President, in tackling corruption that affects the cost of doing business and enhances investment flows into Ghana.

The UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) with support from the heads of the chambers of commerce comprising Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC), European Business Organization (EBO), the Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council (GNBCC), and the American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana (AMCHAM) leads PSACG.