Ghana to save $700m upon completion of clinker factory in Tanoso

The country will save some $700 million once a factory which is expected to reduce significantly the importation of clinker is completed in Tanoso in the Ahafo region completed.

Clinker is a nodular material which is used as the binder in cement products.

The factory is also expected to provide 1,800 direct employment as well as the creation of over 8,000 indirect jobs to the residents of Tanoso and its surrounding communities.

This came to fore when President Akufo-Addo inspected the site of Rhovanni Royal Company Limited, one of the enterprises operating under the “One District One Factory” (1D1F) programme located at Tanoso.

He visited the project site on Saturday, the 2nd day of his 2-day tour of the Region.

Government is currently facilitating the establishment of 181 enterprise projects in 110 Districts, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies across the 16 regions of the country.

Out of this number, 79 projects of these projects are at various stages of operation. It is expected that the remaining 102 companies will commence work before the end of the year.

In his interaction with the promoters of the project, the President expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work on the site of the project, especially as

local raw materials are going to be used to produce durable products including bricks, pavers, roofing tiles and panels for the construction industry.

President Akufo-Addo added that the large deposit of clay at Tanoso, where the factory is located, places the enterprise in a competitive position to contribute positively towards the construction of affordable houses for Ghanaians.

He applauded the decision taken by Rhovanni Royal Company Limited to install a one-megawatt solar power unit to make the factory completely independent of the national grid.

In addition, the Promoters intend to offer the use of their drying ovens at a minimal cost to local potters within the Tanoso community and also train them in best practices to avoid environmental degradation.

President Akufo-Addo, in the course of the day, also visited Yamfo, Duayaw Nkwanta and Kenyasi, as he brought his 2-day tour of the Ahafo region to an end.

At Bechem, he noted that the construction of Bechem Town Roads has been factored into the phase 1 projects of the $2 billion Sinohydro deal, with construction set to start soon.

The Techimantia to Derma Road, he added, has been included in the phase 2 projects of the Sinohydro deal, and once approval is given by Parliament, the construction of that road will commence.