SEC directs Gold Coast Fund Management to cease collection of new funds

SEC directs Gold Coast Fund Management to cease collection of new funds
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 15-04-2019 Time: 07:04:55:pm
Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed Gold Coast Fund Management Ltd to cease collection or receipts of new funds from the public.

In a statement, SEC said, “The Commission has directed Gold Coast Fund Management Ltd to cease collection or receipts of new funds or investments from the investing public until all clients and investors with outstanding matured investments have been paid or mutually agreed settlement terms reached.”

According to the statement, SEC “is fully aware of the plight of investors who have placed funds with the company and are unable to redeem same on maturity.”

The Commission said it has received proposals from Gold Coast Fund Management Ltd with the aim of resolving its obligations to its clients and investors.

Complaints

Gold Coast Fund Management Limited has had numerous complaints lodged against it and the Commission is currently hearing these complaints in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

In view of its significant size in the Asset Management Industry, “the Commission remains in constant engagement with the company with the aim of securing a sustainable solution to its liquidity challenges and the numerous complaints lodged against it,” the statement added.

Click here to read the full statement from SEC


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
8 international travel tips from a guy who lives out of a suitcase
South Africa must prosecute perpetrators of xenophobic attacks
What's inside the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris

Latest Stories

What's inside the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris
South Africa must prosecute perpetrators of xenophobic attacks
8 international travel tips from a guy who lives out of a suitcase
Court orders psychiatric examination for alleged MP killer
Gov't agencies owe NITA GH¢13m
Strong laws, poor implementation characterize African resources sector - Research
NDC accuses gov’t of diverting ¢1b of NHIS funds
SEC directs Gold Coast Fund Management to cease collection of new funds

MOST POPULAR
Tema: Bank robbery foiled by police
GRA begins implementation of a fixed exchange rate regime at the ports
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Menzgold boss wins case in Dubai - Spokesperson claims
Drill for new recruits at Customs Academy sparks outrage

LIFESTYLE
Ernest Chemist supports Gynae Society’s outreach at Nkwanta District
ODD NEWS
Video: Giant shoe goes for a drive in Paris
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Gov't agencies owe NITA GH¢13m
OBITUARY
Christiana Naa Nteshie Sackey (a.k.a Kumanye)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP