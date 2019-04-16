This window closes in 6 seconds

Aviation Minister denies plans to privatise management of KIA

Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 16-04-2019 Time: 01:04:09:pm
The Aviation Minister has dismissed reports of plans to privatise the management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). 

According to a draft memo to Cabinet circulating in the media, government through the Ministry is to cede the management of the Airport to a private company. 

The company, Tav Airport Holding Company limited, according to the memo is being considered for a terminal management contract or a concession agreement for the KIA.

Under the proposed terminal management contract, terminals within the airport will be managed by the airlines while the ownership of the airport and its operations remain the responsibility of Ghana.

For the concession agreement, the concession manager will be responsible for “all aspects of the day to day operations.”

But speaking to JoyBusiness, Kofi Adda said the information was false and described it as political gimmicks.

“First of all, I’ve not seen anything credible on that. I would like to get something credible from whoever is putting this out there for them to explain to me what they mean by privatisation…” Mr Adda said.

He added “I’ve even heard that we are going to sell Ghana Airport, I don’t know whom we are going to sell it to or who is going to buy it, for how much. I’m surprised at this.”


 


