Luv FM’s Prince Appiah wins 2019 IFAJ/Alltech award

Prince Appiah

Luv FM’s Prince Appiah has been named a recipient of the 2019 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leader in Agricultural Journalism Award.

The honour is conferred by the International Federation of Agric Journalists (IFAJ).

Prince and nine other journalists and communicators from around the world are being honoured for demonstrating outstanding achievement in reporting as well as excellent potential as leaders of the industry in the years to come.

He is one of only three African journalists awarded.

Moses Bailey of Radio Gbarnga/The Bush Chicken in Liberia and Seedy Darboe of Network of Ag Communicators in The Gambia are the other recipients.

The rest are; Kasey Brown of Angus Media from United States of America, Marzell Buffler of Landmedien Deutschland in Germany , Melissa Dahlqvist of Swedish Agro Machinery in Sweden , Louise Denvir of RTÉ in Ireland, Abi Kay of Farmers Guardian in the United Kingdom , Samantha Tennent of Dairy NZ in New Zealand, and Angus Verley of Australian Broadcasting Company in Australia.

In addition to global recognition, Young Leaders participate in professional development and networking programs held in conjunction with IFAJ’s annual Congress which comes off in the United States of America.

The honorees were chosen by an international jury among applicants from many of IFAJ’s 50 member countries. The global award is sponsored by Alltech.

“The importance of strong journalism in communicating agriculture’s truth in today’s world cannot be overstated,” said Dr Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech.

“We are proud to support the next generation of journalists who are passionate about sharing the real stories of the farm and field, and the men and women who work tirelessly to feed our planet,” he added.

The 10 honorees will attend the 2019 IFAJ Congress in the USA, in July. The Young Leaders will also participate in a Boot Camp in the days prior to Congress, which includes professional development and networking workshops and farm visits.

“The IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders program has helped strengthen so many individual careers, so many guilds around the world, and IFAJ as a whole,” says Steve Werblow, IFAJ secretary general.

“Bringing together these talented, motivated and energetic young professionals is always a highlight of the year, and watching them go back home with new contacts and perspective is extremely exciting. Many of our organization’s dedicated volunteers are alumni of the Young Leaders program, which is a true testament to how it helps build IFAJ year after year. We are grateful to Alltech for its long commitment to the future of agricultural journalism and very excited to meet the Young Leaders of 2019.”

The IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Award was established in 2006 by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists and Alltech to recognize emerging leaders in agricultural journalism and communications from around the world.

The IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders program is a key force in developing the next generation of volunteers for IFAJ and its member guilds.