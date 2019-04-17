This window closes in 6 seconds

ABL supports Otumfo's 20th anniversary

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 17-04-2019 Time: 01:04:25:pm
ABL delegation at Manhyia with Otumfuo

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), producers of a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, donated1,694 cases of its 625ml CLUB Beer, Ghana’s number one-selling beer, worth GHC100, 000.00 towards Asantehene’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

ABL’s Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur, with the Country People Lead, Mrs. Antwiwaa Asante; Country Logistics Lead, Baffour Osei-Akoto; and Managers from our Kumasi Sales team presented the drinks to the King.

Ms. Arthur remarked that, “our contribution towards His Royal Highness,Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 20th Anniversary celebration fulfils ABL’s Dream to be Recognised as a company that engages, motivates and supports colleagues and partners across the country”.

She congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 20th anniversary enstoolment and commended him for his development initiatives, which are geared towards improving the lives of the people of Asanteman.

Also, Ms. Arthur stated that as a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), the world’s largest brewer, ABL is also deeply committed to building a better world by investing in a Growing World where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood.

A Better World

ABL is deeply committed to building a better world. In addition to a Growing World, the company also invests in a Cleaner World where natural resources are shared and preserved for the future; and a Healthier World where every experience with beer is positive.

 


