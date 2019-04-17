This window closes in 6 seconds

FDA must ensure rebranding is purposeful – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Source: Ghana | Bismark Awusah | JoyBusiness
Date: 17-04-2019 Time: 04:04:38:pm
First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has charged the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to ensure that its brand refresh yields the intended results – that is, to improve service delivery to the Ghanaian populace.

She was speaking at the official unveiling of the FDA logo in Accra.

“This current rebranding creates both recognition and respect for the FDA brand among its local and international stakeholders and partners and a word of caution though, the FDA must not rebrand for rebranding sake but must ensure that its rebranding is purposeful and in line with the mandate to the Ghanaian people,” she said.

Madam Akufo-Addo also admonished staff of the Authority to resist practices that are opposed to the spirit of the new corporate brand.

Meanwhile, the First Lady has decried the persistent increase in plastic waste in the country and has urged the FDA to support in the fight against the ‘looming jeopardy’ to the economy.

“If we don’t act now to stop this pollution, the future of our planet would be jeopardized,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has urged the FDA to engage in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders to review advertisements, especially on herbal medicines.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu said, “A misleading advertisement can have serious repercussions hence I will really appreciate if you will take this caution of mine as one of your major projects going forward by liaising and collaborating with relevant institutions like the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasting Association (GIBA), the BNI, the Police and other relevant institutions to ensure that this menace is dealt with.”

The Minister has also charged the FDA to ensure effective post-market surveillance to make sure regulated products on the market are safe, efficacious and of good quality in spite of the porous borders that exist in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese Darko, has however promised an improved and effective regulation to ensure transparency, equity and prioritization of the well-being of Ghanaian citizens.
 


