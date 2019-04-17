This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Gold could hit $1,400 by the end of 2019 - Expert

Gold could hit $1,400 by the end of 2019 - Expert
Source: CNBC.com
Date: 17-04-2019 Time: 08:04:04:am
Share

Gold is poised to move higher later this year, powered by the Federal Reserve’sless aggressive stance on interest rates and lingering global uncertainties, a precious metals expert said Tuesday.

Central banks have been buying gold at levels not seen in 50 years, as part of a broader diversification of reserves away from currencies including the U.S. dollar.

Concerns over the global economy and geopolitical issues including the trade war between the United States and China have added to uncertainty, which often benefits gold that’s considered a safe haven — or assets that tend to retain or increase their value even during market turbulence.

Spot gold was trading at about $1,286.646 an ounce as of 0645 GMT on Tuesday.

Gold prices have largely been stuck in a range of between $1,217 to $1,330, according to Martin Huxley, Singapore-based global head of precious metals at financial services company INTL FCStone. But he said that could change.

“I think that we expect gold to continue to trade pretty much within that range for the coming months,” Huxley told CNBC on Tuesday. “But over the second half of the year we expect it then to grind higher, and potentially it could test 1,400 towards the end of the year,” he added, referring to gold’s price per ounce in relation to the dollar.

Huxley said the Federal Reserve’s signal that there will be no more interest rate hikes this year has helped boost the outlook for gold and other metals.

“The view is that there won’t be any interest rate rises this year, which again will be supportive for the precious metals sector,” Huxley said.

Central banks diversifying

Huxley is not alone in his view on gold. Metals expert Suki Cooper of Standard Chartered said last month she expects bullion prices to move higher this year.

“We expect gold to end the year on a strong note,” Cooper said on CNBC’s “Futures Now”. “It’s in the fourth quarter that we’ll see gold prices testing the highs that we saw in 2018 and 2017, and potentially matching the highs from five years ago.”

INTL FCStone’s Huxley, who runs the firm’s sales and trading desk, also said that central banks purchased a reported 650 metric tons of gold last year — an amount he said is about 15 percent of the global market.

“And turn the clock back maybe 10 years, before the financial crisis, central banks were net sellers of gold and now there’s a dramatic twist, probably a thousand ton twist,” he said.

He said that the move into gold is not just by countries such as Russia and Kazakhstan as central banks in Poland, Hungary, the Philippines and, more recently, China have joined in.

“The fact that central banks and the official sector are diversifying their reserves, I think, is a very positive statement for the sector,” he said.

Huxley also said that concerns over global trade, political uncertainty in the United States — which faces a presidential election next year — and problems in the European Union, are issues to be considered for investors.

“I think those factors will generally be supportive for gold,” he told CNBC later.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
ILO partners local NGO to address child labour in mining communities
Microfinance: The quest for reform
Oil could fall to $40 if OPEC abandons its deal
Gold could hit $1,400 by the end of 2019 - Expert

Latest Stories

Beyoncé surprises again with unannounced live Coachella album ‘Homecoming’
Five countries saving the planet
Kotoko's Gyamfi admits he will consider joining a new club
All African Games: Morocco 2019 team meets Ghana 2023 team
Oil could fall to $40 if OPEC abandons its deal
Microfinance: The quest for reform
Gold could hit $1,400 by the end of 2019 - Expert
ILO partners local NGO to address child labour in mining communities

MOST POPULAR
Tema: Bank robbery foiled by police
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
GRA begins implementation of a fixed exchange rate regime at the ports

LIFESTYLE
Sleep myths 'damaging your health'
ODD NEWS
Woman lived until 99 with organs in the wrong places
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Game of Thrones suffers Apple TV glitch
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC