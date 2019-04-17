The industry sector recorded the highest growth rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 to push the country’ GDP growth rate to 6.8%.
This according to the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) can be attributed to the growth rate in gold prices in the international market and some activities on the country’s mining and quarrying sub-sector.
Economic growth for the 4th quarter of 2018 stood at 6.8 per cent, up from the 2017 figure of 5.5 per cent.
The growth rate is led by the Industrial sector which recorded 8.9 per cent followed by the services sector with 5.8 per cent.
Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim in an address to the media also revealed that the year 2018 growth was 6.3 per cent.
“The country recorded a growth of 6.3 per cent for 2018 per the provisional figures available, making it the 6th highest economy in Africa for the year,” Prof Annim said.
The Agric sector had a decline in growth rate of 4.4 per cent for the quarter despite a marginal pick up in the crop sub-sector.
Professor Kobina Annim said, “the positive drivers of the growth in the Gross Domestic Product were mining and Quarrying, Health and Social Work, Information and Communication, Trade and among others. Negative contributors to the growth came from the sub-sectors of fishing, water supply among others.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Staff of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel protests “racist” treatment by management
- StanChart participates in first-ever global running event spanning Belt and Road initiative
- Industry sector recorded highest growth in 2018 Q4
- StanChart shuts 2 branches; dismisses claim of staff layoffs
- FDA must ensure rebranding is purposeful – Rebecca Akufo-Addo
- ITU partners NCA to deliver quality service training
- ‘CAMELS’ analysis of 2018 Ghana`s banking sector performance
- ABL supports Otumfo's 20th anniversary
- SEC to ‘strongly enforce’ directive on guaranteed returns
- SEC not indifferent to plight of Gold Coast Security clients - SEC Boss
- Republic Bank hands over Boulevard Project to University of Ghana
- High-return investments carry high risks – SEC counsels
- Oil could fall to $40 if OPEC abandons its deal
- Microfinance: The quest for reform
- Gold could hit $1,400 by the end of 2019 - Expert