Republic Bank hands over Boulevard Project to University of Ghana

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, has officially handed over the horticultural landscape of the JB Danque Avenue Boulevard to the Management of the University of Ghana at a short ceremony.

The construction of the landscape of the JB Danquah Avenue street on the University Campus came following an MoU signed in 2017 by the Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu and the Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, Mr Anthony Jordan.

In brief remarks, Mr Anthony Jordan, Managing Director of the Republic Bank Ghana expressed his excitement in handing over the project to the University of Ghana.

He acknowledged that landscaping architecture has become important due to increasing global consciousness on the preservation of the earth. Replanting and maintenance, he opined, was a positive step in making the environment attractive and tackling climate change and the maintenance of nature.

Mr Jordan commended the University for its strides in greening the environment. According to him, greening an environment requires passion, dedication, patience and regular maintenance. He was optimistic of more future partnerships between the University of Ghana and Republic Bank Ghana.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, Vice-Chancellor in brief remarks expressed profound gratitude to Republic Bank for the gift and their commitment to ensuring the success of the UG boulevard project.

He noted that the project is a gift which is cherished by the University as it falls in line with the University’s mission of creating an enabling environment that makes the University of Ghana increasingly relevant to national and global development through cutting-edge research as well as high-quality teaching and learning.

In emphasising the importance of a green environment, Prof. Oduro Owusu opined that any institution or nation that does not take good care of its environment is destined for doom and hence has no future. According to Vice-Chancellor, the future of any organisation lies in the way it manages its environment.

Prof. Oduro Owusu finally assured Republic Bank of the University’s readiness to strengthen the relationship and partnership between the two institutions.

The colourful ceremony was witnessed by Prof. Francis Dodoo, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development, Prof. Daniel Asiedu, Provost, College of Basic and Applied Sciences, Mrs. Stella A. Amoa, Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Charles Kofinti, Director, Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate, Dr. Ibrahim Bedi, Acting Director of Internal Audit and Dr. Benjamin Ofori, Co-Chair, Vice-Chancellor’s Green Team and other officials and staff of the University. The team from Republic Bank included, Mr. Farid Antar, Managing Director Designate, Mrs. Paula Baldwin, General Manager, Retail Banking, Mrs. Evelyn Osei-Tutu, Senior Manager, Boafo SLC, Ms. Kalawatee Bickramsingh, General Manager, Risk Management, Mrs. Frances Sallah Brown, Head of Human Resources and Mr. Pious Twum-Barimah, Legon Branch Manager, Genevieve Aboney, Manager, Marketing and Corporate Relations, Festus Matey, Manager Corporate Communications.