Staff of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel protests “racist” treatment by management

Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 17-04-2019 Time: 08:04:14:pm
Frustrated staff of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra laid down their tools on Wednesday in protest against what they described as racist treatment meted out to them by the hotel’s management.

Activities at the reception of the hotel got interrupted when these staff members, numbering about 100 pitched camp with their aprons amidst drumming and chanting.

The workers are requesting that the immediate dismissal of the hotel’s General Manager, Michael Rathgeb whom they claim favours expatriate workers at their detriment.

Speaking to the media, some workers alleged that Ghanaian employees get sacked for "stealing pens" while expatriate staff were let off the hook when they steal from guests.

Sources close to the management of Movenpick have told JoyBusiness that “meetings are underway to resolve the situation as a matter of urgency.”

The Movenpick General Manager, Mr Rathgeb who was standing at the entrance of the hotel, declined to comment when some media men approached him.

This is the second time Movenpick has faced such protest from workers. Meanwhile, some aggrieved workers have threatened to petition the National Labour Commission (NLC) on the matter if management does not intervene.


