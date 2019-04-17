StanChart participates in first-ever global running event spanning Belt and Road initiative

Share

The Standard Chartered Bank Ghana recently announced the launch of the Standard Chartered Belt and Road Relay - the first-ever global running event spanning the Belt and Road initiative.

The Relay aims to highlight the Bank’s continued commitment to Belt and Road, and the positive impact of the initiative to communities and businesses globally.

The Belt and Road Initiative which is also known as the One-Belt-One-Road Initiative is an ambitious programme by China to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks along six corridors with the aim of improving regional integration, increasing trade and stimulating economic growth.

The Relay, however, is led by eight staff athletes from Standard Chartered, selected from the Bank’s diverse footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

These athletes will participate in running events across 44 Belt and Road markets within a 90-day period. The relay will draw attention to the One Belt and One Road global trade links across Asia, Africa and Europe.

StanChart has a presence in 45 markets along the Belt and Road more than any other bank.

“This means we are uniquely positioned to demonstrate our rich heritage, deep local knowledge and unparalleled connectivity across our markets. By traversing these markets on foot and engaging local clients, media and communities, our Relay will reiterate Standard Chartered as the preeminent Belt & Road Bank,” the bank has said.

The Standard Chartered Belt & Road Relay kicked off in Hong Kong on 17 February 2019, will make a stop in Ghana on 18th April and conclude in China on 11 May after the Belt and Road Forum.

Activities for the Relay in Ghana include a 10km run at the University of Ghana, Legon and interaction with clients with Chinese interests.

The Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Mansa Nettey, said, “We are very excited to be participating in the first-ever Belt & Road Relay.

The Belt and Road Initiative is strongly aligned to the footprints of the Bank with its deep-rooted history across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

As a key market in the African region, Ghana has been a supporter of the Belt and Road initiative since its inception and is very well positioned to help clients leverage on the Belt and Road opportunities.”

The Belt and Road initiative is core to Standard Chartered. In 2017, the Bank committed additional financing for Belt and Road projects of at least $20 billion by 2020, and was involved in more than 50 Belt and Road deals worth more than $10 billion across a range of products and services.