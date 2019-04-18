Chinese Ambassador promises to make Central Region popular in China

Share

Shi Ting Wang is the Chinese Ambassador in Ghana

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana has promised to make the Central Region a popular name in China to attract the needed investors and tourists.

According to him, the lifestyle and the cultural, historical and tourism treasures the region has should excite every Chinese investor and tourist.

Shi Ting Wang who paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says, he will make many Chinese investors troop to the region to explore the numerous investment opportunities in order to shore up the development of the region.

"We have had discussions on how to make this region very popular in China. This region is very famous because you have the Cape Coast Castle, a great historical significance in a famous place (Cape Coast),” he noted.

The Chinese ambassador says his checks indicate that there are more Chinese investments in other regions of Ghana than in the Central Region, a situation he is convinced should change with his support.

"This is a peaceful region; this is a place that has fertile lands and all the good people coupled with a very good investment environment," he indicated.

Shi Ting Wang has given the assurance that, in the future, he will not only encourage more Chinese investors to come to the Central Region to explore the investment opportunities but also encourage more Chinese tourists to come to the region because the region has the greatest tourism resources in the country.

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, on his part, thanked the Chinese Ambassador for his interest in the region and asked for more support to help develop the region. Of particular interest to the Minister was the value addition to the development of ceramics in the region.

"I hear that the largest ceramics factory has already been sited in Tema and there is another in Takoradi. It will interest you to note that the raw materials that feed these factories are all obtained from the Mfantsiman Municipality in this very region. I believe you can help us in this direction," he said.

He praised the Chinese for their partnership and support in building the Kotokuraba Market, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and other facilities in the region. "We are eternally grateful but we are asking for more support. We see a viable partner in you," he said.