Old Mutual Ghana rewards top performing staff with trip to Zaina Lodge

Old Mutual Ghana rewards top performing staff with trip to Zaina Lodge
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com
Date: 18-04-2019 Time: 03:04:41:pm
Old Mutual Ghana has rewarded 10 of its top performing sales and operations staff with a luxurious fun packed four- day trip to the plush Zaina Lodge, West Africa’s premiere safari hotel in the Northern Region.

This move is to demonstrate their commitment to support the growth of the Ghanaian economy and a direct response to the President’s call for Ghanaians to visit and explore Ghana first.

Some of the top performing staff on the trip were the Best Financial Advisor for the retail channel, Mr Alex Essiam and top performing financial advisor for the bancassurance channel, Miss. Doris Ode.

Mr Kelvin Adarkwa and Mr Senyo Agbeko winning the award for customer service excellence and the award for designing a creative solution respectively, joined the sales staff on the trip.

Old Mutual staff

Ten (10) other top performing colleagues from Old Mutual Nigeria, joined the Ghana team on this trip.

CEO for Old Mutual West Africa, Mr Samuel Ogbu, said “Old Mutual West Africa is growing from strength to strength. Our staff are extremely important to us and so we are pleased to recognise their outstanding performance which has contributed to our strong growth.”

He added, “at Old Mutual, we believe in celebrating our stars and you the award winners are the stars that shone even in challenging times in 2018. I would like to congratulate you and urge you to continue to do great things every day.”

The team enjoyed a series of activities including a daily Safari trip to see the sights and sounds of the Mole National park, local drumming and dancing, a movie night, a visit to the famous Larabanga Mosque, a Cave adventure, a visit to the Mognori village and a Canoe Ride on the Mole River.

Old Mutual staff

During the dinner celebrations to climax the trip, Tavona Biza, the Chief Executive of Old Mutual Ghana, said, “despite the challenges faced in 2018, I am proud of this amazing team and individuals who keep challenging themselves and continue to be passionate about our customers. We are indeed excited about 2019 and Old Mutual Ghana is committed to supporting and rewarding the hard work of its employees.”

Old Mutual Ghana is a licensed insurance provider of Life Insurance and Pensions products. It is a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Old Mutual Limited has more than 28 000 employees and 10 million customers across the African continent. Old Mutual Limited operates in 13 countries in Africa and has been in existed since 1845.

 


