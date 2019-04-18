This window closes in 6 seconds

Pay your taxes to ensure success of Ghana Beyond Aid policy – GRA official

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 18-04-2019 Time: 01:04:24:pm
Assistant Commissioner, Eugenia Manful said the app is to bring the payment of taxes home to everybody.

Ghanaians are being urged to pay their taxes as the sure way to help make government’s ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ agenda possible.

Manager of the Tema Medium Tax Office, Assistant Commissioner, Eugenia Manful said the citizenry need to embrace available technologies the Authority has introduced to help them file their returns in the comfort of their homes.

“A new app has been introduced to get taxpayers to be able to file their returns online and also make requests for tax clearance certificates online,” she said. 

Speaking to the media during a ‘Tax Clinic’ organised by her office recently, she said the new technology is easy and less expensive, which can be filed anywhere.

According to her, the Authority thought about the convenience for taxpayers thus the introduction “to bring the payment of taxes home to everybody.” 

“A lot of people don’t pay taxes. Apart from the formal sector that pays taxes, we want to rope in the informal sector to also pay their taxes and together, we can send Ghana beyond aid,” she added.

The Tax Clinics is part of a nationwide programme in marking Tax and Governance Week being organised by the GRA. 

The celebration is on the theme, ‘File your tax returns, pay your taxes, Ghana Beyond Aid’.

Personnel from the Customs Division of the GRA and the Domestic Tax Division took members of the public through the different kinds of taxes, filing of tax returns, tax reliefs, the paperless port clearance system, among others.

They urged business operators to ensure they keep accurate records of their transactions to make the filing of taxes easier.

 

 


