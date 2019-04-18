This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

PDS blames GRIDco for Thursday’s intermittent power outages

PDS blames GRIDco for Thursday’s intermittent power outages
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu
Date: 18-04-2019 Time: 01:04:38:pm
Share
“The inconvenience is very much regretted,” said a PDS spokesperson.

A string of power outages that has struck southern parts of Accra Thursday morning, is “due to unstable power supply from GRIDco” says the Power Distribution Services (PDS).

PDS has informed its consumers that they are working to rectify the situation and has assured that power supply will be restored soon.

“The inconvenience is very much regretted,” reads a PDS statement.

Last week, PDS announced that it would cut off power in parts of the country. The request was ordered to enable GRIDCo to construct a 330kV overhead line between Kumasi and Aboadze.

PDS418

The outage lasted for six consecutive days – from 11th April until 17th April and affected areas including Tarkwa, Bogoso, Asawinso and Juaboso, among others.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Energy Security condemned news from the Energy Ministry last week suggesting that someone intentionally torched a gas pipeline at the Tema enclave to keep Ghanaians without power, according to a statement.

Peter Amewu is the Minister of Energy. 

The Ghanaian think tank group said that shortly after the Ministry made the comments, representatives of the group visited the pipeline only to find that the pipeline was under construction and was filled with raw water.

“The IES is getting worried about the posture of Government represented by the Energy Ministry towards recent acts of vandalism on energy infrastructure,” said an IES representative.

IES likened the Ministry’s remarks – delivered by Nana Kofi Oppong Damoah, Head of Communication and Public Affairs at the Energy Ministry – to that of Peter Amewu, the head of the Ministry.

According to the organisation, Amewu sought to blame the issue on political sabotage just as he did when GRIDCo’s Transmission tower in Tema was hacked down. IES says that the Energy Minister began pointing fingers even before investigations began, the statement reads.

“Even though the IES believe that any form of sabotage to the country’s power installations must be condemned in no uncertain terms, the situation where political actors use it to cause fear and panic, and possibly win the sympathy of Ghanaians unnecessarily; is equally bad in taste.”

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Audio: My tweet was to troll Man United, not insult Sarkodie – Strongman
Jailing Chinese 'Galamsey Queen' won't solve Ghana's problems - Snr. Minister
PDS blames GRIDco for Thursday’s intermittent power outages
Industrial and Commercial Workers Union wades into brouhaha at Mövenpick

Latest Stories

NASA warns about massive asteroid
Nigerian chief justice sacked
France’s Axa insured Notre Dame Art, 2 construction firms
Industrial and Commercial Workers Union wades into brouhaha at Mövenpick
PUZZLED producers present braille version of Ghana’s Child, Family Welfare Policy
Cooking this Easter? Think of eggs - Herbalife advises
Pay your taxes to ensure success of Ghana Beyond Aid policy – GRA official
Video vixen gives life to Christ, now philanthropist

MOST POPULAR
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34
Imani Alert: Ghana discovers Africa’s biggest oil deposit but may lose $7.2bn

LIFESTYLE
Cooking this Easter? Think of eggs - Herbalife advises
ODD NEWS
Court charges two Kenyan lovers for screaming during sex
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Meet the firefighting robot that helped save Notre Dame
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC